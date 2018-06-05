Warner Bros. is giving Jared Leto his own standalone Joker movie, which he will star in and reportedly executive produce. According to a new report, Warner Bros. and DC Films are looking to expand upon the Suicide Squad characters for the future, which already includes projects for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and now Leto's own standalone Joker film. No information was announced regarding a particular storyline or a possible production start.

All of this news is rather confusing since it was previously announced that Warner Bros. and DC Films are working on another Joker movie with Tod Phillips directing and Martin Scorsese producing. Joaquin Phoenix is the frontrunner for the part in a Joker Origin movie that will take place outside of the DCEU. The new announcement of Jared Leto's version of the Clown Prince of Crime will reportedly take place within the DCEU and both movies will allow for other actors to portray the Joker in the future.

Jared Leto's version of the Joker in Suicide Squad was polarizing to say the least. Some DC fans were into the over the top portrayal with hipster tattoos and gold teeth, while others were completely turned off. To make matters worse, Suicide Squad was marketed to look like it was Leto's movie, which it clearly wasn't. Leto pretty much had a cameo in the film and was rarely seen. While the critics responded poorly to Suicide Squad, the film was a huge box office success, raking in $746.8 million worldwide.

All of this Joker news is starting to get as confusing as Matt Reeves' The Batman. One minute, Ben Affleck still wants to play the character in the DCEU, but reportedly won't be a part of The Batman, which he was initially going to write, direct, and star in. Now, there's two Joker movies in development. One movie will be the origin story, while Jared Leto's will focus on the partly established character that we saw glimpses of during Suicide Squad. It's going to be very interesting to see how Warner Bros. and DC Films are able to pull off such an ambitious move with one of the most iconic comic book villains in history.

For now, it seems that Warner Bros. and Jared Leto will be hunting for a writer and a director to get the ball rolling for yet another Joker movie. As for Joaquin Phoenix taking on the Clown Prince of Crime with Todd Phillips and Martin Scorsese, that remains a mystery. Every time the actor is asked about the subject of the origin movie, he claims to not know anything about it, but has said numerous times that it sounds "very interesting." Jared Leto's Joker will ride once again, but it is unclear of how or when Warner Bros. and DC Films plan to release the projects. You can read the original report over at Variety.