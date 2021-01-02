Jared Leto appreciates being labeled as a method actor. However, he believes it can be "really pretentious" too. Throughout his career, Leto has taken his jobs very seriously, which would sometimes find him staying in character when the cameras stopped rolling. 2016's Suicide Squad found Jared Leto portraying the Joker and his behind-the-scenes antics have become Hollywood legend, thanks to rumors about animal carcasses and sex toys being delivered to co-stars.

In a new interview, Jared Leto discussed his career, along with the method acting tag. While Suicide Squad comes to mind for most people when thinking about Leto's method acting, it is something that he has been doing for years. To prepare for Darren Aronofsky's Requiem for a Dream, he lived on the streets for two weeks. "It was fascinating to get that close to drug addiction, and heartbreaking to see what people go through," said the actor at the time. Leto had this to say when recently asked about the method acting tag.

"I appreciate the term, I think it's a little cloudy, the definition. And it, it could also be really pretentious as well. I was thinking of it as my job to show up and do the best work that I can. It's my job to show up, do whatever I can, to be overprepared. And to deliver. It's also my job to show up and, you know, be a pleasure to work with. And, and, and, and to be collaborative, and to have a good experience on set."

Will Smith famously said that he never met Jared Leto on the set of Suicide Squad after 6 months of filming. Instead, Smith maintains that he only met the Joker. A lot of people have said the same thing when addressing their experiences with the actor. Speaking of the Clown Prince of Crime, Leto believes his Little Things character Albert Sparma is similar to his Joker in Suicide Squad. Leto explains.

"There are a few, very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town. Sparma reminds me a little bit of that character as well in that he's just a little outside the box. He's someone who says everything that he thinks, basically. And he always is surprising. He's very playful. And I found him actually quite funny as well... He could be a good guy or a bad guy, but he's a fun guy!"

Obviously, the Joker has come back into Jared Leto's orbit over the last several months, thanks to Zack Snyder's Justice League. It has been reported that the actor returned to the role for a new cameo, though Leto played coy when asked about it. "I may or may not be in this; I've heard the rumors too," he said. "We'll have to let Zack [Snyder] confirm or deny that one. ... I may or may not have shot something with Zack, but I love him, he's just a maverick and an incredible filmmaker; we get along great and have great chemistry."

Jared Leto is going to continue to use unorthodox acting methods, as they work for him. He has won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, along with several other accolades over the years, thanks to his style of acting. He is looking forward to Marvel fans checking out Morbius, which will finally hit theaters this year after a long delay. You can check out the entire interview with Leto over at Variety.