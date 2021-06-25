The surprise announcement of a Supernatural prequel series with Jensen Ackles took the internet by storm on Thursday. But it seems actor Jared Padalecki, who played Sam Winchester in the series, found out on Twitter just like the rest us, and is "gutted" he wasn't told about it beforehand.

The new series called The Winchesters, focuses on the younger years of Sam and Dean's parents would be coming out way, with Ackles starring and producing along with his wife and fellow Supernatural star Danneel Ackles. As the news broke, it soon became apparent that while the series would be narrated by Ackles' Dean Winchester, there would be no involvement for Jared Padalecki when he replied to Ackles original tweet sharing the news of the continuation of the Supernatural saga. "Dude," he wrote. "Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

While some initially believed that the actor was just joking, he followed up with another tweet to confirm his previous statement. He said , "No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted" when asked if his comment had been a bad joke. Another fan said that they believed he could be joking, pointing out that Deadline had noted "If The Winchesters goes forward, The CW will have both stars of Supernatural back in the fold; Padalecki is star/executive producer of Walker, which is headed to a second season." However it was quickly pointed out that the statement was suggesting both actors would be back working on CW shows, but not necessarily the same one.

Another user again claimed that the reaction was just a joke, citing a clip from a convention panel back in March when the pair seemed to discuss the series. However, it looks like while there was an idea out there for the program to be made, nothing was confirmed at the time and seems to have since been given the go ahead without Padalecki being informed or involved with its development. If anything, the clip only goes to prove that he believed at the time if any Supernatural spin-off did happen, that he would have some kind of involvement. To be seemingly dropped from the picture in the way he has seems to be a bad way for his Supernatural journey to have ended.

The description for the series reads, ""Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

In a statement, Ackles said, "After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it? When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

The series, if it works out, could be the first successful spin-off from Supernatural, after Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters among others failed to make it, but that would not be much consolation for Padalecki in what almost seems to be a betrayal by his former colleague...or is it really all just a joke?