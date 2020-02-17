Jason "Gummi Bear" Davis, an actor best known for voicing Mikey Blumberg on the animated Disney Channel series Recess, has died. Although the exact cause and the specific circumstances leading to Davis' passing remain unclear, the actor reportedly passed away on Sunday at the age of 35.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," Davis' mother Nancy said in a statement. She adds: "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Born in October of 1984, David is the grandson of billionaire industrialists Barbara and Marvin Davis. An actor at heart, Davis began his career as a performer as a young boy when he debuted on a Halloween episode of the comedy series Roseanne. He would follow this up with a small recurring role on 7th Heaven as little Dwight Jefferson. Around this time, Davis also snagged some movie roles, appearing alongside Chris Farley in Beverly Hills Ninja and with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in Rush Hour. His final credited role is for the 2014 television series The Bathroom Diaries, though Davis was also reportedly working on a new series called The Two Jasons.

Certainly, Davis' most well-known role came in 1997 when he began voicing Mikey Blumberg on Recess. A kind-hearted gentle giant, Mikey was memorable for his surprising talents as a singer, poetry writer, and ballet dancer. After voicing the character throughout the entire series run of Recess, David would later reprise the role for the follow-up movies to the series: School's Out, Miracle on Third Street, Taking the Fifth Grade, and All Growed Down. The role was recently depicted by Sean Depner in the live-action, fan-made Recess sequel.

Davis has previously struggled with substance abuse and even appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew to speak about his issues. He was later committed and believed to have made a full recovery, later co-founding the charity Cure Addiction Now to help others dealing with similar problems. This follows the charitable efforts of his family, as his grandmother Barbara founded the Carousel of Hope Ball to fund diabetes research and his mother Nancy created the Race to Erase MS fundraiser after her own multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Up until his death, Davis worked with the organization with the goal of providing research to help break the cycle of substance abuse disorder and drug addiction.

No parent should have to bury their child, and the pain Nancy and the rest of the Davis family is currently going through is unimaginable. We offer our condolences to them and those who knew Davis best at this time. He did some wonderful things in his short life and will be loved and missed. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.