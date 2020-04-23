Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday on four felony drug and weapons charges, according to law enforcement. Mitchell is arguably best-known for his performance as Eazy-E in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic. Mitchell was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, along with two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. The actor was stopped in his vehicle by Harrison County police and his vehicle was searched.

According to Harrison County law enforcement, Jason Mitchell had an AK-47 semi-automatic and a Glock 19 pistol in his vehicle, along with two pounds of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA. Police say, "the weed and ecstasy were packaged in a manner consistent with a mid-level distribution operation." A representative for Mitchell released a statement which you can read below.

"Jason is at home with his family right now, working on an amazing new project. News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts. This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story."

Jason Mitchell was arrested on Wednesday morning and let out by the evening. His representative maintains that it was all just a big "misunderstanding." If convicted, Mitchell could face up to a year in jail for each weapon charge, along with hefty fines. As for the drug charges, if convicted, the Straight Outta Compton actor could face up to 10 years in jail with fines up to $50,000 for each charge. This is not Mitchell's first brush with the law.

Jason Mitchell was previously fired from Showtime's The Chi following allegations of misconduct. Showrunner Ayanna Floyd told says that, "everyone was well aware" of Mitchell's behavior on the set. Afterwards, Netflix removed Mitchell from Desperados before production started. The actor's manager, agent, and attorney all left after the allegations. From the sound of things, Mitchell could really use a good lawyer at the moment to explain this misunderstanding. His representative believes everything will be cleared up soon, but in the meantime he believes law enforcement and the press should be focused on the world's current state of affairs instead of Mitchell.

In addition to Straight Outta Compton and The Chi, Jason Mitchell also starred in Keanu, Berry, Kong: Skull Island, Mudbound, The Disaster Artist, and Superfly. Jason Mitchell's performance in the N.W.A. biopic was widely praised, along with the movie itself for telling the tale of the historic rap group. While the movie received accolades, there were a lot of stories that were left out and some events that were altered in an attempt to keep the movie's story running smooth on the big screen. It's also believed that some of the more darker stories were kept out in an attempt to rewrite history. TMZ was the first to report about Jason Mitchell's arrest.