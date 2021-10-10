As movie star buddies go, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista seem determined to become the best-loved team-up of the century as they continue to build on the relationship that primarily came to fruition through that tossed out tweet of Bautista's suggesting the pair should do a "Lethal Weapon style buddy cop movie." Since that seemingly speculative message, the pair have started working on the idea, and it looks like we are going to get to see them getting into their good cop/better cop roles, and while appearing together on Late Night with Seth Meyers this weekend the pair were asked how they first met.

Jason Momoa and @davebautista geeked out on each other when they first met at a convention. #NYCCpic.twitter.com/zxy0VJVWTN — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 9, 2021

"Comic-Con," was Momoa's reply. "We both geeked out on each other at Comic-Con."

While Meyers questioned whether the meeting was in public at the event, commenting that would have been "worth the price of admission" to see, Dave Bautista said, "I don't know. I don't know. It was kind of a behind-the-curtain thing, but there was a few people around, for sure."

The idea of these two cinema tough guys geeking out at each other at a comic-con event just makes the world seem like a much better place. Considering the two have since worked together on a few projects together, including the Denis Villeneuve movie Dune and the Apple TV+ series See, and of course plan to do so again in the future, suggests that their meeting was something that benefitted everyone in the long run.

After the Lethal Weapon style buddy movie suggestion took flight, it was all anyone wanted to talk about, and there should be no problem in the friends getting someone to buy into the idea. Entertainment Weekly spoke to Momoa recently and of course, the subject came up, with the Aquaman star happy to elaborate on how the whole thing came about.

"It's amazing - you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something [to make it happen]," Momoa said. "And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won't stop ringing. So, it's safe to say that one is happening. He did text me first, which is how respectful he is. I was like, 'Hell yes. Tell me where to sign, I'm in.' And then it turns out he just tweeted it right after getting my approval. And then it went viral. You're like, 'All right, well, it's that easy. Let's do it, buddy.'"

"I'm hoping when I'm Bautista's age I can still do what he does," Momoa joked about 52-year-old Bautista. "He's one of those big guys that can move and fight really well. I have a lot of respect for him and Dwayne [Johnson] because doing that kind of wrestling is a lot of tear on your body for a long time. I know I feel it, and I'm 42. And those guys are still badasses."

Momoa and Bautista can be seen in the remake of Frank Herbert's Dune, which arrives in theaters on October 22nd an on HBO Max. In addition to that, Momoa is currently working on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, while Bautista is soon to start working on the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, in which he appears as Drax the Destroyer.