When Justice League first arrived in cinemas in 2017 the reaction was not what Warner Bros. and DC hoped for. Fast forward a few years and the sheer will of millions of fans of Zack Snyder's fabled cut of the movie was finally released to the public, almost doubling the length of the movie and mostly rewriting the entire story when compared to the original release. Although still not considered exactly canon to the DC universe, despite some claiming that the DCEU is so out of alignment it probably doesn't make too much difference, talk of a sequel was inevitable and has been rearing its head in many recent interviews, such as one with CinemaBlend by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, who was happy to share some rather audacious thoughts on a sequel.

Jason Momoa was one of the first stars to add his backing to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, causing quite a stir when he claimed to have seen the cut and called it "sick" very early on, which only served to add fuel to an already roaring fire. So would he carry that kind of enthusiasm onto a sequel? Well, this is what he said:

"I think they're waiting for me to direct it. They're basically waiting for Warner Bros. to call me up and say, 'Jason, I love you. I love what you guys are doing. Love the movie. I love Sweet Girl. Hey, let's get Brian Mendoza, let's get Jason Momoa to produce and direct the new Justice League.' Sounds like, 'You know what guys? We're in.'"

While the answer was clearly a humorous reply, there could well be some truth in the tongue-in-cheek scenario. Momoa is currently very much involved with Warner Bros, appearing in their Dune remake and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom very soon, and he has been getting more and more involved behind the scenes with his movies, so while the likelihood of him directing something as big as Justice League 2 is a little far-fetched right now, there is nothing to say he won't have some kind of say from behind the camera as well as appearing in front of it.

All of this though relies on the elusive green light being given by Warner Bros. for any kind of follow up to go ahead. With The Suicide Squad bringing R-rated superhero action to the cinemas at the beginning of this month and gaining a whole heap of praise in the process, DC and Warner Bros also have The Flash movie, The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a potential Wonder Woman 3 and more currently on the slate to suggest that in some capacity a second Justice League movie will be a consideration. With The Flash bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman, it seems that even if some of the stars do move on before it happens, there is a never say never rule of Hollywood that very much applies to this genre of film, and we could see the original Justice League team hitting the big screen again. This news comes to us from Cinema Blend.