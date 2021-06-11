Jason Momoa wants to make a movie with The Rock, and he says it's going to happen. The Aquaman star and Dwayne Johnson both have strong connections to Hawaii, and that's how they first met roughly two decades ago. Now, as they are both sitting atop Hollywood's A-list, Momoa explains that they have long desired to make a movie together, it's just a matter of getting the timing right.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jason Momoa discussed his friendship with Dwayne Johnson. The actor revealed that they are interested in working together but, unfortunately, they are both quite busy these days. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I met him, gosh, almost 20 years ago. We were in Hawaii and we met. We had a close friend, met through that. We've tried to get together and make a movie together. It's just, he's way busier than I am, and I'm pretty busy right now, so one of these days."

As it just so happens, The Rock is about to become a part of the DC universe as well. He is currently filming the long-awaited Black Adam movie. Additionally, he is set to voice Krypto the Superdog in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. When the host prodded Jason Momoa insisting that they have to make a movie together, the actor assured him that it will happen one day. He also joked about being able to call the wrestler-turned-actor at his discretion.

"We will, and it's really cool now because he's kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, 'Yo, Black Adam.'"

Indeed, both of these men are incredibly busy. Aside from Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has Disney's Jungle Cruise and Netflix's Red Notice coming out this year. He also has his TV show Young Rock airing on NBC, which has already been renewed for season 2. And the possibility of an eventual run for president is still not off the table. Jason Momoa, meanwhile, has his Apple TV+ show See returning for season 2, and it has already been renewed for season 3 as well. He's also got Dune coming out later this year, and he's gearing up to film Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

When it comes to what the two might ultimately collaborate on, the answer may be right in front of us. Both actors are playing DC characters right now. There is no reason that Aquaman and Black Adam couldn't meet at some point down the line. While that would seem to be the obvious route, the two could easily partner for something else entirely. A buddy/cop movie perhaps? Or maybe Jason Momoa could get in on the action in Hobbs & Shaw 2? Whatever the case, Momoa seems determined to make it happen. You can check out the full interview clip from The Tonight Show YouTube channel.