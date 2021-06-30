Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?

"I met him almost 20 years ago in Hawaii. We tried to get together and make a movie together but it's just he's way busier than I am and I'm pretty busy right now so, one of these days!"

Momoa went on to joke that Dwayne Johnson owed him a team-up movie as a favor for sending an adorable birthday message to the WWE superstar's three-year-old daughter Tia Giana back in April, during which she said she preferred Momoa's DC hero Aquaman to her action hero father.

Seeing Momoa and Johnson on screen together fighting, shooting and blowing things up and high-fiving while walking away from all the things they've left to blow up is surely every action movie fan's dream, and bringing the pair together seems like such an obvious move that it's incredible scheduling hasn't been worked out by now.

For the time being, the two actors are enjoying a lot of success individually, with Jason Momoa due to return to the role of Aquaman in an upcoming sequel. Details on the plot of Aquaman 2, which was recently revealed to be titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the movie will reunite Momoa's Arthur Curry and Amber Heard's princess Mera, as well as bring back villains the Ocean Master and Black Manta, played once again by Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II respectively.

Writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has recently offered some insight into plans for the follow-up saying, "Hmm... Good question. We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta."

Outside of the world of DC, Momoa will tear up the screen as a vengeful father in Netflix's Sweet Girl, and navigate the complex plotting of director Denis Villeneuve's Dune as Duncan Idaho. The actor is also due to come up against another wrestler-turned-actor in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy and fellow Dune star Dave Bautista in the second season of Apple TV+ series, See, which finds the burly pair as warring brothers.

As for Dwayne Johnson, the busiest man in Hollywood has multiple projects on the horizon, including Netflix's Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Super Pets, Doc Savage, San Andreas 2 and his superhero debut, Black Adam, which is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 29, 2022. Johnson can next be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise, which finds him starring as Frank Wolff, a shrewd and somewhat cynical riverboat captain who reluctantly agrees to guide two explorers on their quest for the Tree of Life. Jungle Cruise is scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access. This comes to us from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.