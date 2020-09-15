The battle of words between Justice League actor Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. has just gotten a lot more complicated, as Aquaman star Jason Momoa has publicly come out in support of his Justice League co-star and denounced Warner at the same time for putting out a fake announcement that Momoa is working on a new Frosty the Snowman movie with the studio. Momoa took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sitting with Fisher at Comic-Con, along with the following strongly-worded message.

"THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it's fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j."

To recap the events so far: Back in 2017, Warner Bros. took Zack Snyder off the Justice League movie and replaced him with Joss Whedon as director. This year, the Snyder cut of Justice League was announced, and ever since then, Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the movie, has been hinting that Whedon indulged in "gross and abusive" behavior on set, and that his actions were enabled by DC's Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

Around the time that Fisher made his statements public, Warner announced a reboot of Frosty the Snowman with Berg attached as producer, and Jason Momoa playing the lead role in the Frosty the Snowman Movie. The news that Momoa was willing to work with Berg on a new project, along with the fact that none of the rest of the lead cast of Justice League had voiced support for Fisher, led some to discredit his accusations.

A few days ago, Momoa posted a picture of himself with Fisher, and tagged the image with #IStandwithRayFisher. And now the actor has publicly come out in support of the Cyborg actor, while also outright stating that Warner had lied about there being a Frosty movie in development.

There's another angle to the whole drama. Warner Media had announced last month that they were going to conduct an official investigation into Fisher's claims. While Fisher appeared happy with the announcement at first, he has recently said that the investigation, which was supposed to be conducted by a neutral third party, had become compromised, and Warner was trying to cover up any evidence of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Warner issued a statement that Fisher had refused to work with the investigators, to which Fisher replied he had done so because the investigators are not working in a fair and transparent manner. After Momoa issued his support for Fisher, the latter took to Twitter to thank the Aquaman star.

"If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing-please wake up! Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth. To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose... A>E."

