Justice League came and went from theaters pretty quickly and was not very well received, even by hardcore DCEU fans who were wishing that all of that behind-the-scenes turmoil had been worth it. Jason Momoa played Aquaman in the superhero team up movie for first substantial role for a character that had been the butt of many superhero jokes over the years, who the actor was attempting to make cool again (or for the first time, depending on your outlook). While filming was underway for Justice League, there was one line that Jason Momoa wished had been cut from film because it undercut the new cool guy Aquaman attitude.

In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, Jason Momoa spoke at length about taking on the role of the blond superhero with an "Orange shirt and green tights," which he questioned. In the end, Momoa took on the role of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, and was briefly seen in Batman v Superman before landing the gig in Justice League and now the upcoming standalone film. James Wan thought that the decision to hire Momoa was a brilliant move in that it would be difficult to make fun of the hulky actor taking on the role, therefore changing the image from "zero to hero," to quote Vanilla Ice.

While Jason Momoa's physical appearance is one way to make Aquaman cool, his dialogue and interactions with the rest of the Justice League were just as crucial, which the actor knew. So, when Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne walks up to Arthur Curry and asks about his ability to talk to fish, the actor instantly wanted the line taken out of the final cut. For starters, it's a tired joke and secondly it went against everything that Momoa was trying to accomplish with the character. He explains.

"I'm like, don't put this line in there, because that's all people are going to talk about... Do you want me to make him cool or not?"

The line still made the final cut of Justice League and is seen as one of the sillier parts of the movie that fans picked up on and loathed. However, the movie is in the past now and Jason Momoa has taken Aquaman on a new journey under the direction of James Wan, who likens the film to a fantasy instead of a superhero movie. DCEU fans have been anxiously waiting the trailer since last summer when it was rumored that some footage was going to debut at San Diego Comic-Con.

James Wan took to Twitter to announce that the first official trailer for Aquaman will make its debut in a few weeks at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Fans will finally see what Jason Momoa was able to bring to the table besides his appearance and rolling his eyes at Ben Affleck's Batman. Adding to the pressure is the fact that Marvel Studios is sitting this year out, which means that Warner Bros. and DC Films will dominate Hall H, putting even more focus on Wan's Aquaman. Hopefully James Wan agreed with Jason Momoa's vision of finally making Arthur Curry cool. The interview with Momoa was provided by Entertainment Weekly.