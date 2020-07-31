Jason Momoa is no stranger to water, as he played the King of Atlantis in DC Comics' huge blockbuster hit Aquaman, and fans appear to love watching the man get wet. The hulking superhero brought some heat to this otherwise muted summer, sharing new Instagram photos that instantly went viral. The man was out on a long, hot dune buggy ride in the desert. And when it was all said and done? Well, you can check out the images for yourself.

Covered in mud, Jason Momoa went under the hose for a good old fashioned front yard shower. And the images have become quite popular with fans. From Aquaman, to Mud Man, to Clean Man, fans just can't get enough of what this behemoth talent is selling.

Jason Momoa will be trading the ocean for straight desert on the big screen soon enough. The Hollywood hunk has a starring role in this December's Dune remake. Though it should be noted that Aquaman also spent a great deal of time in the desert during his first big screen outing. So it's an environment we're used to seeing Jason Momoa in. Sharing these latest images from a simmering landscape, Jason Momoa captioned his Instagram post with these words.

"Like a pig in sh**. Hard to explain this one. but i had an amazing day. now i need a dune buggy. dune coming soon aloha j."

It's believed that Jason Momoa is using the Dune Buggy expedition to promote his upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, as you will note the play on words.The actor will be appearing in the Frank Herbert adaptation along with Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem. Most of Hollywood is continuing to practice safe social distancing, so it's unlikely this group will get together for a promotional tour or press panel anytime soon. But Jason is finding new and exciting ways to promote his upcoming projects in a unique and safe way.

Jason Momoa is playing a character named Duncan Idaho in the Dune remake. He's compared the role to Han Solo in the Star Wars movies. Further explaining his part in the action, Momoa had this to say specifically about Idaho.

"I've never been part of something so big...I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who's kind of a master swordsman who's made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac. He's the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that's when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can't believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It's him and Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgård... It's a pretty massive film and I get to be this little-he's kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He's kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac."

Dune is still on track to release this December as one of 2020's only big blockbuster releases. The first footage is expected to drop in August along with the rerelease of Inception. Until then, we have these gorgeous, we Jason Momoa pics to study and observe until then.