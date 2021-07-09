Jason Momoa, while appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to promote his new Netflix revenge thriller Sweet Girl, took part in a 'Make It Sexy Challenge,' and the action star brought his A game, people! You've never watched such mundane tasks performed that requires a fainting chair and a fan.

The segment was first introduced by guest host Anthony Anderson, who told Jason Momoa that they had a special challenge for the muscular star's "unique set of skills." Momoa said he was not to take any of his clothes off by "the studio," but felt the challenge leant to it. Anderson, not to be outdone, joined in, stripping down to just his pants as Momoa began the first task of the challenge.

Telling Jason Momoa to "sanitize your hands while I get naked," Momoa began the first of his challenges. "Normally I like to squirt it all over my chest," he said, amid an eruption of squeals and cheers from the studio audience. "Sometimes I rub it all over my face because it kills 99.99 percent of things." Anderson joined in and applied his hand sanitizer in a similar fashion getting giggles from the audience. The Black-ish star then challenged Momoa with opening a can of tuna. "Make that sexy," he quipped.

Brandishing a can opener, Momoa says, "Most children would use this," before he tossed it to the side and exclaimed, "but, I'm Aquaman," as he placed the can between his biceps and started to flex.

After a quick jump in editing an opened can of tuna appears and Momoa then poured the contents of it over his body, rubbing the juice all over his body. "Oh yeah, that's sexy. Rub that tuna juice all over you," Anderson said.

I told you to grab your fainting chair and fan. The final challenge was to iron a shirt, which he said he likes to begin doing by applying baby oil to his body. Pulling out an ironing board, shirt and iron, "I like to lay down the shirt, and this is about the long-stroke, okay?" Momoa said. "It ain't about that short s---, you need it long."

Thank goodness Jason Momoa has a movie to promote! Although, I'm sure the audience could have watched more everyday activities performed by Momoa. Netflix's Sweet Girl trailer arrived with the following synopsis: "Devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa), vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left."

Sweet Girl stars Jason Momoa (who also helped produce the film), Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, Reggie Lee and Marisa Tomei. The film arrives on Netflix August 20. Jason Momoa can also be seen fighting Dave Bautista in See Season 2.