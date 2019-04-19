Bearded movie star Jason Momoa recently shaved off all his facial hair in a new YouTube video, and some of his fans are freaking out. Ever since the actor's breakout role on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, Momoa has practically been synonymous with his beard. As it's always been a part of Momoa's very unique look, it's hard not to feel like there's something missing when you see him now. Perhaps too many of us had gotten so used to the actor's facial hair that hardly anyone ever expected him to actually shave it.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let's clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let's make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic.

The whole thing can be seen in a video uploaded online titled "Goodbye Drogo... I SHAVED!" In the clip, Momoa reveals that the beard he has comes from letting it grow for the past seven years. His reason for trimming it now is to garner attention to help raise awareness for recycling, with the assistance of The Aluminum Association. As Momoa shaves his face in a plastic-filled desert, he stresses the importance of aluminum, which is reusable and completely recyclable. "There's a change coming, and it's aluminum," Momoa explains in the video. "You got to get rid of your plastic water bottles. Aquaman's trying to do the best he can for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Love you guys."

Although Momoa has been acting since the '90s, he became a household name in 2011 by appearing on Game of Thrones. In the show's freshman season, Momoa played Khal Drogo, leader of the Dothraki. After marrying fan favorite character Daenerys Targaryan (Emilia Clarke), Drogo shockingly passed away by the end of the season. Now, even so many seasons and dead characters later, Drogo remains one of the most memorable characters to come out of the series. The actor recently reprised the role last winter for a parody segment on Saturday Night Live. In the skit, Drogo hosted a public access TV show called "Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo," in which he speaks with other deceased Game of Thrones characters.

Late last year, Momoa starred in the solo superhero movie Aquaman, playing the titular Justice League member. With his long, dark hair and trademark beard, Momoa's version of the character was a stark contrast to the clean-shaven blonde Aquaman depicted in DC comics. Fans clearly loved the movie and went to see it in droves, earning Aquaman over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. This made it the highest-grossing DCEU movie ever, and plans for a 2022 sequel have already been set in motion. Additionally, Aquaman is spawning an upcoming spin-off called The Trench, focusing on the creatures who targeted Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) in the superhero movie.

Momoa might look very different without the beard, and we're still not quite sure how to feel about it. Seeing the actor now looking baby-faced is going to take some getting used to, but perhaps it will help open up some new doors for Momoa's acting career. Fans of his can catch him in next year's Dune in addition to the upcoming Aquaman sequel. You can watch Momoa shave his beard himself in the YouTube video below.