One of those stars who just seems to have hit all the right notes in Hollywood recently is Jason Momoa. From his role as Aquaman in DC's Extended Universe, to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and even taking his place on a rock climbing reality TV show, Momoa shines on the screen. To confirm his place among the Hollywood elite, Momoa was earlier this year on the list of stars who have earned themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony to come sometime in the future. While there are no specific details about the location of where the stars for the newcomers will be placed, Momoa knows where he would like to see his star go, which he revealed when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Talking to the host, Momoa said, "I don't [know where it will be]. I mean, I'd love to be next to Slash, maybe. That'd be pretty rad... I don't think that's gonna happen. I'm just happy to be the first Hawaiian, I think, in history. The first Kanaka Maoli to be on that."

The statement announcing Momoa's inclusion in the honor list was read by Walk of Fame Panel chair Ellen K, and said, "The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," she said. "The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

This years other recipients included Ewan McGregor, Tessa Thompson, and Michael B Jordan. Although she had never applied for the accolade while alive, Carrie Fisher is also among this years recipients and was only given it now thanks to an application by her family.

Jason Momoa is currently filming his second solo outing as Aquaman in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which reunites his character with Amber Heard's Mera, Patrick Wilson's Orm and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Momoa's former Game of Thrones co-star Pilous Asbaek is one of the newcomers to the franchise, appearing in an as yet undisclosed role. As well as starring in the movie, Momoa because so involved that this time around he was also part of the writing of the sequel, as he discussed on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier in the year.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa said. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming." Momoa's enthusiasm for the Aquaman sequel is evident through his comments on it and his dedicated, and early training for the roll.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is currently expected to arrive on December 16, 2022. Watch the full interview below with Jason Momoa on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.