Jason Priestley has become the latest Hollywood star to come out against Harvey Weinstein. The actor has admitted to punching disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in the face 22 years ago. The story comes after learning some more about the lengths that Weinstein would go to silence his victims, blacklisting them from Hollywood by smearing their names. Peter Jackson came forward late last week to reveal that the Weinstein Brothers told Jackson not to cast Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd in the Lord of the Rings franchise because they were "difficult to work with." Bad Santa director Terry Zwigoff echoed Jackson's allegations about the actresses being blacklisted, which brings us to now. Actress Tara Strong took to Twitter to wonder aloud if her good friend Jason Priestley had also been blacklisted for punching the disgraced Hollywood mogul in the face.

Sadly, Jason Priestley's punch to Harvey Weinstein's face wasn't over allegations of sexual misconduct. Instead it seems to have been over leaving or not leaving a Miramax party back in 1995. Regardless, learning that Brandon Walsh punched Weinstein in the face is an awesome thing to picture in one's mind and even better if you think of it as a gif. Jason Priestley had this to say.

"Of course there is more to the story... '95 Golden Globes... at the Miramax Party... Harvey told me I had to leave... I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said 'what are you doing?' I said 'you told me leave, I'm leaving.' 'I didn't say you had to leave' he replied. 'You just told me to leave... right over there' I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says 'why don't we go outside and talk about this.' That was all I needed to hear. 'I'm not going anywhere with you' I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party..."

Actress Tara Strong implies that the Beverly Hills 90210 star might have been blacklisted after that night, but Jason Priestley seems to have done alright for himself over the years. He stayed on 90210 for a decade and even directed 15 episodes. He still continues to act and direct and in his spare time, he races cars. Sounds like life has been pretty sweet for the Canadian-born Priestley. Priestley himself even said that he doubts that his actions had an effect on his career, though he does mention that he's never worked for Miramax. However, many women that ran into Harvey Weinstein over the years were not as lucky as Jason Priestley.

Both Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd commented on the new allegations about their own blacklisting via social media. Sorvino admitted to feeling "heartsick" over learning that she more than likely lost out on a role in Lord of the Rings. She explains.

"Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you, Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."

Judd simply responded that she remembered the whole situation quite well. Peter Jackson, Terry Zwigoff, Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd, and Jason Priestley have yet to respond any further about the entire idea that Harvey Weinstein blacklisted them.

More than 70 women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein since October of this year, including Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, and many, many more. Weinstein denies all allegations of sexual assault and denies Peter Jackson's claims as well. It will be interesting to see if Weinstein releases a statement about Jason Priestley punching him in the face at a Miramax party over two decades ago. You can read the full account of what happened via Jason Priestley's Twitter account.

