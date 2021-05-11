Comedy group The Merkins are back again with another hilarious horror-themed parody. This time Jason Voorhees delivers a rambunctious rendition of the 1990 classic 'Mama said Knock You Out' originally released by LL Cool J. Rapping under the name LL Cool Jason and altering the title to 'Mama Said Chop You Now', Jason dropped his ultra violent take of the classic rap tune just in time time for mother's day.

Donning his trademark hockey mask and clad in a 90s era sports hoodie, Jason, staying true to character, makes plenty of references to his notorious Friday the 13th horror franchise, which first began over 40 years ago when the first movie came out in 1980 starring a young Kevin Bacon.

"Don't come into my shack - it's been here for years stalking your peers and putting campers in fear," is how the slasher icon kicks the song off, a reference to his murderous stomping ground of Crystal Lake campsite. Jason never eases on the ferocity in this passionate ode to all things murder related (and his mother of course). Even more funny is that the parody track hasn't gone unnoticed by the real Jason Voorhees himself.

Well, not at least by the actor synonymous with the role, Kane Hodder. The actor, and fan favourite, who has appeared as the character in four of the franchise's films, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and Jason X; shared the video on his Facebook page under the caption 'Happy Mother's Day'.

It isn't the first time the comedy team The Merkins have made a splash with a horror themed parody song. In fact, they've become somewhat of an internet sensation and have produced a whole slew of renditions of classic songs performed by horror icons.

Although their efforts on YouTube date back over 5 years, it wasn't until their cover of The Backstreet Boys 'I Want it That Way' that they truly went viral. The song, which was filmed and edited by The Mervins, has been renamed 'I'll Kill You That Way' and sees the 90's boyband replaced by some of horror's most notorious serial killers including Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees, Ghostface, Michael Myers and Leatherface, collectively known as 'The Slashstreet Boys'.

Since it's release in 2018 the video has amassed over 24 million views on YouTube. Following the popularity of the video, The Merkins have resurrected the Slashtreet Boys several times to put their spin on classic Backstreet Boys songs including their versions of As Long As You Love Me (As Long As You're Bloody) and Larger Than Life (Die By My Knife).

With over 50 horror comedy videos uploaded to their channel, feel free to head over to The Merkins official YouTube page and witness classics such as the Feastie Boys, a rap group consisting of Pennywise, Leatherface and Hannibal performing 'What's Fa Lunch?' a cannibal themed version of 'So What'cha Want' by Beastie Boys or Ghostface's take on 'Hotline Bling' by Drake appropriately titled 'Hotline Scream'.

Other highlights include the George Michael Myers video to 'Careless Sister', Freddy Krueger in a 'Dreamers Paradise' as opposed to a Gangsta's Paradise and K.W.A (Killas With Attitudes), an NWA parody featuring gruesome bars from the whole gang; Freddy, Jason, Michael Myers, Pennywise and Ghostface. The Merkins are Roy Burns, Matt Helmick, and Nate Vaill.