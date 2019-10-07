Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are reuniting for a new untitled action thriller. The duo previously worked together on Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. "I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees," said the director in a new statement. Statham has been a busy man since he and Ritchie last worked together. The actor has dominated the late summer box office two summers in row now with The Meg and Hobbs & Shaw, respectively.

The new action thriller is untitled as of this writing. However, it is a revenge-based action thriller, which Miramax will put out. The studio "acquired remake rights to the original 2004 French film Le Convoyeur from StudioCanal to make it happen." The plot follows H, "a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week." The movie weaves through a suspenseful and carefully constructed narrative, and then "shifts across timelines and between various characters' perspectives for a thrilling and mind-bending experience."

So far, it sounds like the untiled action thriller will take Guy Ritchie back to his roots. The director recently saw some huge box office success with the live-action remake of Aladdin for Disney. The whole idea of the remake was unthinkable by many fans of the original animated classic and Ritchie was seen as an odd choice. However, it easily made over $1 billion globally. Miramax CEO Bill Block had this to say about working with Ritchie and Jason Statham.

"Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavor of these two longtime friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic."

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson teamed up for Hobbs & Shaw this summer, which has earned over $758 million globally. The movie was off to a sluggish start at the box office and that fact made some of the Fast and Furious cast quite happy. However, before the movie hit theaters, it was predicted it was going to have a slow burn, which was the case. Vin Diesel even congratulated Johnson and Statham on their success.

There is no production start time set for the untitled action thriller Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are working on. However, it should only be a matter of time and one can easily see cameras rolling by this time next year, if everything goes according to plan. Statham has Spy 2 on the way, while Ritchie has The Gentleman hitting theaters in January of next year. More news is expected to drop soon, including who will be starring alongside Statham. Deadline was the first to announce the reunion news between Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie.