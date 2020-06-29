A new public health PSA has enlisted horror icon Jason Voorhees, of Friday the 13th fame, to help get people to wear masks. New York and other states have been reopening lately and that means precautions are needed to help keep people safe. Particularly masks. But getting people to pay attention can be tricky. So, the folks at Ogilvy Health took a unique approach.

The group recently shared the video via its Instagram. Though not referred to by name, the hockey mask-wearing figure is clearly meant to be Jason Voorhees. As he walks around the city, people are intimated. He blames this on his mask as people run away and dogs don't want his affection. Then a kind girl hands him a medical mask to put over his hockey mask and all is well. The video was shared with the following caption.

"Wearing a mask has proven to be an easy and important way to stem the spread... yet many New Yorkers still aren't doing it. This is especially true of younger people who may feel invincible... How can we get them to pay attention to this life-saving message? Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don't preach. Don't fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage and share with their peers. As the tri-state area begins to open, Toby Trygg, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy Health, aligned with the talented folks at Chimney Group to help create this timely PSA."

Rather curiously, Jason mentions a "chainsaw" in the video, even though the slasher is primarily known for using a machete. In any event, it's a pretty clever way to help spread awareness. Especially since this was mostly intended for New Yorkers and the horror icon famously visited the city, with bloody results, in 1989's Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

It is not uncommon to turn to celebrities or figures from pop culture for PSAs. Famous faces bring a certain amount of attention. Be that as it may, it is hard to think of another time that someone like Jason would be so qualified for the job. While there are other horror icons who are synonymously associated with their masks, namely Michael Myers, that hockey mask is uniquely tied to the teenager-slaughtering maniac from Camp Crystal Lake.

Meanwhile, the Friday the 13th franchise, in an official capacity anyway, is at something of a standstill. An ongoing lawsuit between screenwriter Victor Miller and director Sean S. Cunningham that has dragged on, seemingly to no end, has put a pause on any new movies within the franchise being produced. With any luck, that will be sorted out sooner rather than later but, until it does, Jason Voorhees will remain on the sidelines. Point being, this has become a "take what you can get" situation for fans of the series. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from the Ogilvy Health Instagram.