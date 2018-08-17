Jaws: The Revenge is not a good movie and it's certainly unfortunate that a movie this bad was the last nail in the coffin for the franchise. One of the most unpleasant elements of the fourth and final Jaws movie is the one thing you have to get right; the shark. As has been noted many times over the years, the shark in this movie looks downright lame and it's tough to buy into a movie such as this when your main threat looks like a cheap prop. But how would Jaws: The Revenge fare with modern effects? As it turns out, quite a bit better.

This is evidenced by a new fan video that has surfaced online. It comes from a company by the name of CKVfx. The effort is led by a man named Steve Clarke and his team at the company has replaced the terrible, un-scary shark that was seen in the movie upon its release in 1987 with a pretty impressive, modern CGI shark during the movie's underwater chase sequence. The change makes a world of difference.

The video makes it very easy to see the improvement. The top of the video showcases the chase sequence with modern CGI, while the bottom features the original version with the crappy shark. It's an incredibly effective and thrilling sequence when the shark actually looks to be a credible threat. Not that simply replacing the shark throughout Jaws: The Revenge would fix the movie's larger story problems, but this certainly makes a case for doing some sort of re-release with updated effects. It's honestly amazing that this came out more than a decade after Steven Spielberg's original Jaws and it looks so much worse.

In case you need a refresher, Jaws: The Revenge ignores the events of Jaws 3-D entirely and opts to carry on the story in its own way. Ellen Brody is mourning the death of Martin, who died of a heart attack. Though, she insists it was from fear of sharks, given her family's awful history. Their bad luck continues when her son is the victim of a massive great white. In mourning, Ellen goes to visit her other son Michael in the Bahamas. There, she meets the charming Hoagie Newcombe, played by the wonderful Michael Caine, who famously said that he's never seen the movie but that he has "seen the house that it built, and it is terrific." Ellen and Hoagie begin a relationship but, as you might guess, a huge shark appears off the coast and her shark troubles are back in full swing.

It's not a great movie and the plot is iffy at best. However, it would certainly help matters, given the emotional arc at play, if the shark were actually scary. With modern CGI, that would be possible. Jaws: The Revenge is schlocky and will never live up to the original. Not by a long shot. But this video proves, to some degree, that a turd can indeed be polished. Be sure to check out the chase sequence with modern effects, courtesy of the JoBlo Videos YouTube channel, for yourself below.