One of the most beloved blockbusters of all time is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD. Universal Pictures revealed, whether they intended to or not, that Steven Spielberg's Jaws will be making its way to 4K this summer with a special edition 45th anniversary release. Additionally, Best Buy will have an exclusive steelbook version of the release, for those who prefer to go that route.

Universal Pictures, taking to Twitter, shared the news regarding the Jaws 4K release. The studio then, however, quickly deleted the post, but the shark was already out of the water, as it were. Per the listing, the limited edition release will come with a 44-page collectible booklet and lenticular packaging. The box art was also revealed, which features Bruce the shark coming up out of the water to take a bite out of the movie's logo. The Best Buy steelbook features a play on the iconic theatrical poster, with the shark about to emerge from the water, preying on an unsuspecting swimmer. The interior features people scrambling to get out of the water from one of the movie's most iconic scenes.

The tweet shared by Universal said the Jaws 4K release will be available on June 2. It's possible that date could change, since the studio deleted the tweet, but since Steven Spielberg's blockbuster classic was originally released in June 1975, it would make sense to have the new high-definition version available around that time. It's expected that Best Buy's steelbook will be available on that same date as well, but there has been no confirmation on that as of yet. Pre-orders will likely go up once Universal decides to make the official announcement.

Jaws helped create the modern summer blockbuster as we know it and, to this day, remains one of Steven Spielberg's most cherished works. The movie centers on the seaside community of Amity, which comes under attack by a dangerous great white shark. The town's chief of police, a young marine biologist and a grizzled shark hunter must set out on a desperate mission to kill the shark before it can strike again. The cast includes Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton and Carl Gottlieb.

Aside from its legacy as an outstanding example of cinema as entertainment, Jaws also remains one of the biggest box office hits of all time. Working from an estimated budget of just $7 million, and after suffering major technical issues with the shark during filming, the movie grossed a staggering $470 million at the global box office. Even by today's standards that is an undeniably impressive haul. It spawned three sequels, Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D and the much-maligned Jaws: The Revenge, but none of them managed to capture the same magic as the original. Be sure to check out the box art from the Dawn of the Discs Twitter for yourself.

