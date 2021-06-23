It's a good thing Steven Spielberg won't be rebooting JAWS anytime soon. One JAWS is enough, right? Just when everyone thought it was safe to get back in the water, "JAWS on the Water" is coming back to Austin, TX for multiple screenings beginning July 3, following a much-missed pandemic hiatus last summer.

Alamo Drafthouse has partnered with High Beam Events and the newly resurrected Action Pack Entertainment to bring the legendary screening experience back to Volente Beach on Lake Travis for a triumphant return beginning Saturday, July 3rd, and tickets are on sale now!

The ultimate summer event that made CNN ask, "Could there possibly be any scarier way to watch JAWS?" returns for an immersive, unforgettable screening experience-- a huge inflatable outdoor screen is placed at the water's edge with intrepid viewers watching the movie while floating in inner tubes, with who-knows-what swimming in the inky depths below. As everyone watches Chief Brody and crew on the hunt for the Great White, floaters might feel something tug on their toes as scuba divers provide an added thrill to the proceedings.

There are some pandemic-era changes to the event this year, most notably the organizers were not able to create new collectible inner tubes for the audience to float in, so everyone is encouraged to bring their own tube or inflatable device (but no floating doors, as this isn't a screening of Titanic).

Doors to Volente Beach's water park will open at 5:00pm, allowing for plenty of time for beach play, water slides, food and drink, and anticipation or dread for sundown before the movie commences. Capacity is more limited than in previous years to allow more space for social distancing between attendees. Tickets are expected to go fast, so get your fins, and get ready to welcome back summer!