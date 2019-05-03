It's taken 44 years to get here, but someone has finally recreated the iconic poster from Jaws using a real-life great white shark. And the results are absolutely stunning. The image was captured by Euan Rannachan off the west coast of Mexico.

Rannachan is renown for capturing breathtaking images of these giant beasts out in the wild. This 17ft predator is actually named Squirrel, a female caught rocketing to the water's surface, though there is no unsuspecting female prey looming overhead. The cage diver was but a mere few feet away when this image was snapped. About the photo, Euan went onto say this.

"The shark in my image is a female and her name is Squirrel. We'd been with her for a while. We have these people on the boat called shark wranglers and they throw these two-foot chunks of tuna to get the shark close to the surface', said the young photographer. A guy named Crazy Luis stood up on the boat to bring the shark to us when we sit on the surface in the shark cage. Sometimes when the wranglers play with the sharks, the sharks get p****d off and dive down under the boat and the bait so they can come rocketing up and get it. That's exactly what Squirrel was doing here, she was fed up probably messing around on the surface and dived back down under the boat. It was really deep there but the water clarity was amazing."

Just the sheer fact that it's taken someone almost five decades to capture this image in the wild should tell you something about how truly special the photo is. The original painting used in the poster came from artist Roger Kastel, which was updated from the cover art of Peter Benchley's novel.

The shark in Jaws was a practical mechanical effect that didn't work half the time, which is why the monster fish is barely seen in the movie. Some people claimed it looked 'too fake', but the mechanical shark only got worse as the sequels went on. Nowadays, in movies like The Meg, the shark is 100% CGI and created inside a computer, so it's literally breathtaking to see the real thing reenacting such an iconic piece of pop culture. And truth be told, it doesn't look to far off and is perhaps even scarier than what audiences were shown back in the '70s.

Steven Spielberg directed Jaws in 1975, and it was an instant classic, singly handily creating the summer movie season. There have been three sequels since and countless rip-offs. But Spielberg has promised fans that there will never be a Jaws remake. Will we ever see Jaws 5? That's pretty doubtful, but after seeing this photo, someone over at Universal might decide that a photorealistic take on Jaws is exactly what is needed. This news was first shared by The Daily Mail.