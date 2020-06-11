Jaws turns 45 this month and Universal Pictures is getting ready to celebrate. The studio has announced that they will be hosting an online watch party for the blockbuster classic, with Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Reboor director Kevin Smith hosting. The event is set to take place this Saturday. Universal had this to say about it on Twitter.

During the quarantine, online watch parties such as these have become ways for cinema lovers to enjoy a communal viewing experience, which has become challenging with movie theaters being shut down. The only solace has been the drive-in theaters that have enjoyed a revival around the U.S. What better communal experience than watching one of the greatest summer blockbusters of all time? Kevin Smith also confirmed the news on Twitter, saying the following.

"We're gonna need a bigger boat! On Saturday, watch Jaws with me on the flick's 45th Anniversary as I Tweet along and tell tales of seeing this cinematic shark story for four decades! #JawsAtHome is the hashtag, and Amity, as you know, means friendship!"

Jaws originally hit theaters on June 20, 1975. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it essentially kicked off the summer blockbuster as we know it. The movie was plagued with production problems, as they were having a great deal of trouble getting the complicated mechanical shark to work. Yet, those problems led to brilliance as Spielberg's less is more approach made for an all-time cinematic classic. Aside from being critically praised, the movie earned a stunning $470 million at the global box office, working from a comparatively tiny $9 million budget.

The movie takes place in the typically peaceful seaside community of Amity. This little town is rocked to its core when it comes under attack by a dangerous great white shark. The town's chief of police, Martin Brody, a young marine biologist, Matt Hooper, and a grizzled shark hunter, Quint, must embark on a desperate mission to destroy the beast before it strikes again. The cast includes Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton and Carl Gottlieb.

Jaws paved the way for three sequels of varying quality; 1978's Jaws 2, 1983's Jaws 3-D and 1987's Jaws: The Revenge, which has the rare distinction of a 0 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those interested in participating this weekend simply need to hit play on a copy of the movie at the specified time. For those looking to splurge a bit, Universal just released a 45th anniversary 4K edition of Jaws. Otherwise, it is currently streaming on HBO and is available to rent through most digital retailers. You can check out the announcement from the Universal All Access Twitter.

