Kevin Smith has introduced the latest Girl Gang for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Additionally, the director/writer/actor has revealed that Method Man and Red Man from Wu-Tang Clan have cameos in the sequel. It's been a big week for Smith and the production. Over the past few days, we were treated to new cast members including Craig Robinson, Joe Manganiello, Justin Long, Frankie Shaw, and Jordan Monsanto. The previous week revealed that long-time Smith collaborators Jason Lee and Brian O'Halloran are on board too.

The Girl Gang in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back played an integral role to the story and this new gang is no exception. Except this time, Kevin Smith is poking fun at the diversity in reboot culture for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The original gang was made up of Shannon Elizabeth, Eliza Dushku, Ali Larter, and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith. Smith had this to say about the new group.

"For International Women's Day, let me introduce you to our Reboot Girl Gang! In Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jay and Silent Bob met up with a Girl Gang in a van. So in the Reboot, the stoner duo meet up with another Girl Gang in a very similar van (I'm telling you, it's almost the same movie). And as most reboots feature a familiar story freshly presented with a young and diverse new cast, we follow the example and go full Force Awakens with our Girl Gang!"

Kevin Smith's mention of The Force Awakens is in reference to the criticism that the movie received for having too much diversity by certain Star Wars fans. Smith will probably point this out in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Whatever the case may be, Smith is excited about his new Girl Gang. You can read their introductions below.

"Aparna Brielle plays our plucky Jihad, Treshelle Edmond plays our Silent Bob-ish Soapy, Alice Wen plays our mysterious international podcaster Shan Yu, and my favorite actress ever Harley Quinn Smith plays Milly - who's kinda like the Justice of this Girl Gang (minus the romance with Jay, naturally). And like the last Girl Gang that changed Jay and Silent Bob's lives, these quick, quippy young ladies will take our heroes on the adventure of a lifetime, ending at that most wretched hive of scum and villainy - Hollywood!"

If the new Girl Gang and the previous cast information wasn't enough, Kevin Smith has revealed that the Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man and Red Man are in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot too. Smith says that the duo knocked their part out of the park in the first take, but he wanted to shoot more since they flew all the way out to New Orleans to take part in the sequel. Smith says, "the legends launched into the single best first take I ever shot in 25 years," adding that they were perfect and "hysterical."

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is really shaping up to be something special. However, one might be asking themselves if Kevin Smith is revealing too much about the long awaited sequel. He has been keeping us up to date nearly every day and telling us who is in the movie, which is going to leave little to the imagination. But, Smith is excited, and beyond that, he is smart. This is all for a reason and it looks like it's going to be pretty funny. You can check out the new Girl Gang and Wu-Tang below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Instagram account.

