Kevin Smith says Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is his version of Avengers: Endgame. The highly anticipated reboot almost didn't get made. Smith had a pretty heavy health scare and made some major life changes in order to get to where he is today. With that being said, he dove straight into writing the movie and contacting old friends for cameos, which had to be a massive undertaking all by itself. The director had many actors return to play characters we haven't seen in years.

There are the obvious nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Kevin Smith gets into the Iron Bob suit, which is an homage to Tony Stark's Iron Man armor and the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, makes a cameo. But there's a lot more to the Avengers: Endgame comparisons than that. Smith explains.

"Adam Goldberg [creator of The Goldbergs]... when he watched it, he was like 'This is like your [Avengers: Endgame].' Like, we brought everybody from the bench out and stuff. Yeah, kinda like Endgame. If you just sat down and watched Endgame for the first time and never watched a Marvel movie before (maybe one), you might be like 'What the f**k is going on?' Same thing with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. If you've never seen... any of the stuff I've made, some of the jokes might be lost on you."

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot brought the Askewniverse franchise back in a major way. Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Clerks II are all referenced in the movie. Characters from all of those projects and a ton of new ones are all present, creating something new, that is at the same time familiar as a work that only Kevin Smith can create.

Kevin Smith is continuing to work as he practices self-isolation. He has already revealed that he is putting the final touches on Mallrats 2 and Clerks 3, which Smith fans can't wait for. With the unorthodox success of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, the writer/director is in a good position to put out each sequel. Smith will more than likely have the choice of using the traditional Hollywood release system or just do his own thing again.

Speaking of the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot box office success, it was able to take a record from Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the highest grossing movie of all time. According to a recent report, the movie earned $93,520 from one theater, which is pretty astounding and places the movie at the top of 2019 for said record. In fact, the release was able to pull a $60,000 per-theater average four times over the course of its unorthodox theater run. Not bad for a Kevin Smith movie. You can check out the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and Avengers: Endgame comparisons below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Facebook account.