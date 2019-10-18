Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith reunited this year to work on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The two had been estranged for a number of years. Now that they're back together, Affleck took it upon himself to honor Smith and Jason Mewes at their TCL Chinese Theater handprint ceremony. In addition to Affleck, Smith's daughter Harley Quinn also spoke, which made just about everybody tear up when she referred to the duo as her two dads. We all know Smith was crying, because that's what he does when he's happy.

Kevin Smith gave Ben Affleck his first real start in the entertainment business, though Mallrats was not a huge movie by any stretch of the imagination. However, Smith, Affleck, and Jason Mewes kept working together and created a cult following that is bigger now than it ever was. Affleck took the time to thank Smith for everything that he has done for him using humor to get his point across and then getting serious when talking about Smith being the reason that Good Will Hunting got made.

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith also spoke, thanking Harley Quinn Smith and Ben Affleck for making them cry. Mewes went up first and was in awe that this prestigious event was happening because of the 25 years of work he has done with Smith. He thanked Smith for taking him in since he didn't really have a family growing up and for always being there for him. Smith gave a lengthy and tearful speech about his life and his good fortune of being able to do what he loves as a job.

When Ben Affleck was speaking, he mentioned that Jason Mewes seemed like a kid with a weird sense of humor when they first met, only to discover that he is some kind of "genius," which was a serious compliment. A lot of people give Kevin Smith all of the credit, which he deserves the most of, but Mewes is responsible for some of the most iconic moments in those movies from over the years and basically created his own language. Jason Lee was the smart ass in the movies, while Mewes was his own thing, influenced by his small world around him in New Jersey.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is a major comeback for Kevin Smith and one that gave him and Jason Mewes a shot at being honored at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Jay and Silent Bob are now forever immortalized in the same place that Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro have been honored. Or, as Smith likes to point out: R2-D2 and C-3PO. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot premiered this week in two special Fathom events and is now on the tour with Smith and Jason Mewes for the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow. The video of Ben Affleck honoring the guys comes to us from the Maximo TV YouTube channel.