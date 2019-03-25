Ben Affleck is down to appear in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. It may just require Kevin Smith to pick up the phone. Affleck and Smith worked together a ton over the years, with the actor having appeared in a number of the Clerks filmmakers later movies. The two haven't worked together since Clerks II in 2006 and their relationship seems to be a bit fractured. Despite that, Affleck says he's totally up for a cameo of some sort, he just hasn't been asked yet.

Kevin Smith has been hard at work filming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which serves as his first movie since suffering a near-fatal heart attack last year, and his first movie in the interconnected View Askewniverse in more than a decade. Ben Affleck, meanwhile, has been promoting his latest movie, Netflix's Triple Frontier. During a recent interview, he was asked about a possible appearance, as either Holden McNeil from Chasing Amy or Shannon from Mallrats, in Smith's latest. Here's what Ben Affleck had to say about it.

"Your guess is a good as mine. I haven't been asked to make an appearance, but you never know, there's still time. We'll see. I think if it was up to me, I would rather do Holden than Shannon, but I would defer to Kevin."

During the course of filming, Kevin Smith has been incredibly active on social media, sharing tons of photos and revealing a whole bunch of returning favorites from the past. Even Jason Lee is returning as Shannon's nemisis Brodie, amongst many others. So why wouldn't Smith just pick up the phone and give his old friend a call?

Things, as we understand it, are, or at least were, complicated. The two haven't talked in years (as far as we know). It wasn't until late last year that we understood really what had been going on. Kevin Smith, responding to a fan on Twitter who was wondering why the two had a falling out, revealed that it may have been his fault. Here's what Smith had to say at the time.

"If I had to guess? It's because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren't his to tell, and the other one is Ben."

So, Kevin Smith seems to be taking the blame on that one. For his part, Ben Affleck really hasn't had anything bad to say about Smith publically. In any event, there could be some room for healing in here and maybe it's time for these two former pals to try and patch things up. Or, maybe Affleck is going to appear and they're just trying to keep it a secret? Either way, those holding out hope for a reunion here may yet get their wish. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to be released later this year. This news was first reported by Collider.

