We have an exclusive look at some Jay and Silent Bob Reboot bloopers from the upcoming Blu-ray and digital release. Kevin Smith delivered on the promise of the long-awaited sequel late last year after shooting it last summer. After suffering a health setback, Smith changed his life and quickly wrote the reboot script, while reaching out to friends and family to appear in the movie. After a successful tour, which is still going on, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is coming to Blu-ray and digital on January 21st.

Method Man and Redman from Wu-Tang Clan and How High fame start our Jay & Silent Bob Reboot blooper experience. They're smoking some fake weed while riffing on some of Jay's best lines from over the years. The two are clearly having a good time playing off of each other and hamming it up for the camera. The Method Man and Redman portion of the movie is arguably one of the best scenes of the whole movie. Molly Shannon is also shown going through some different insults at the airport with a big smile on her face.

The stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks are back, bringing high times and hilarity in the newest star-studded adventure from Kevin Smith's legendary franchise. When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, it's game on, as the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop the madness all over again! With all-star cameos from Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Rosario Dawson, Melissa Benoist, Joe Manganiello, Molly Shannon, and a ton more.

There's way too many Jay & Silent Bob Reboot cameos to even list, as just about every scene is packed with friends from the past and present. In addition to the blooper reel, the Blu-ray and digital additions of the movie will come with cast interviews, a feature where Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes interview the cast, and a Hair Reel. Smith has always been one to fully embrace the home release of his movies, throwing in as much extra footage and goodies as possible. Unfortunately, the entertainment industry has moved away from the days of the DVD extras for most movies, which is mainly due to the world of streaming.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot was only in traditional theaters for two nights back in October and then Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes took it on a North American tour. They screen the movie and then take part in a Q&A session with fans. Not surprisingly, a lot of the tour dates sold out, proving just how bad fans wanted to see the movie. Thankfully, that success has paved the way for Mallrats 2, which Smith is currently writing. Smith shows no signs of slowing down and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is proof of that. You can check out the exclusive blooper reel above, thanks to the Lionsgate YouTube channel.