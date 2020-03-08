Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has been quietly breaking box office screening records. It even beat out Avengers: Endgame, which is now the highest grossing movie of all time. When the highly anticipated Kevin Smith movie hit select theaters, it came in at number 28. It was only able to pull in $1.1 million in its first three days and a lot of Kevin Smith fans didn't even know that the movie was happening at all. But, underneath the surface, the movie has been breaking records and continues to earn.

Kevin Smith shared a report over the weekend detailing a box office record that beats Avengers: Endgame and all other 2019 movies. According to a new report, the movie earned $93,520 from one theater, which is pretty astounding. Unfortunately, the original report does not indicate the name or location of said theater. If that wasn't enough, Smith's labor of love had a $60,000 per-theater average four times over the course of its unorthodox theater run.

These are some impressive numbers that not a whole lot of people are talking about. Even a cursory look through Kevin Smith's Twitter feed will find more than a few people who had no idea Jay & Silent Bob Reboot came out. These people also had no idea that the director took the movie on the road and earned even more money by appearing with Jason Mewes, holding Q&As, and interacting with fans. Many of the tour dates sold out within hours of being announced and helped the movie gross over $4 million.

Kevin Smith has found a different way to deliver his art to viewers and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot proves it. Being able to take anything away from Avengers: Endgame is a massive win, especially for a project as small as Smith's. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth appears in both movies, so maybe that was what tipped it over the edge. Regardless, Smith may have some further tweaks to his strategy with the upcoming Clerks 3 and Mallrats 2. The director has not revealed much in terms of his release campaign or its future, but there are people who really want him to go over the numbers on his podcast.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on Blu-ray where it is gaining more awareness. It's tough to put out a movie these days in an original way, but Kevin Smith found a way to do it and have success at the same time. Focusing releases in select markets worked out pretty well for Smith, but some extra promotion could further help his next projects when they come up. For now, we'll just have to see what Smith decides to do next. Forbes was the first to report on the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot box office records.

Thank you to Travis Bean at @Forbes for pointing out a box office record I had no idea #JayAndSilentBobReboot broke! And big thanks to all of you tour ticket buyers who made it happen! https://t.co/TM0MQ65Gbs — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 7, 2020