The trailer for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has finally landed and delivered a ton of cameos. Most notably though, it's the return of Ben Affleck. Smith and Affleck have worked together numerous times over the past 20+ years, but Smith recently admitted they had a bit of a falling out for a few years. When it came time to make Reboot, both Smith and Affleck had gone through quite a bit in their personal lives, which may have inspired and strengthened their reunion. However, Affleck's Holden McNeil character isn't the only cameo.

Matt Damon is back as what appears to be his Loki character from Dogma in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. This has not been confirmed, but it's at least a nod to Loki since he's in a church and holding a bible. Jason Lee is back as Brodie Bruce from Mallrats. Lee's cameo was one of the first ones Kevin Smith revealed back on the first day of shooting in New Orleans. Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Method Man, Redman, and Craig Robinson are also spotted in the Jay and Silent Bob Comic-Con trailer.

If that wasn't enough, Val Kilmer is playing Bluntman, while Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is playing the rebooted version of Chronic. They are both only shown for seconds in the trailer, but they can both be seen in a bit more detail in the first Jay & Silent Bob Reboot teaser poster, which Kevin Smith unveiled earlier this week. The director was supposed to deliver the trailer at his Hall H panel on Saturday night, but he jumped the gun out of excitement. The Comic-Con trailer ends with Tommy Chong giving an Up in Smoke reference.

Related: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Has Cameos from 3 Former Batman Actors

San Diego Comic-Con is already off to a great start, but Kevin Smith might have the edge at this point in time. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has almost too many cameos and there are way more than what Smith featured in the trailer. Chris Hemsworth, Joey Lauren Adams, and many more all shot cameos for the reboot and Smith was very happy to have all of them take time out of their schedules to do so. Hemsworth took a break from promoting Avengers: Endgame to hang around and shoot with Smith and Jason Mewes in New Orleans. But still, its that Ben Affleck cameo that is going to leave fans talking and excited.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is preparing to hit select theaters this fall, along with a North American tour featuring Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. The reboot already looks like it is going to be perfect for long-time Smith fans and the trailer is exactly what you would expect, which is a good thing. Smith is staying true to his characters while making a statement about today's entertainment industry tactics of making reboots and remakes, while also becoming the very thing he's making fun of. It's all very meta.The original trailer came from Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.