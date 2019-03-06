Kevin Smith has announced some new cast members for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith shared a picture on social media with Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Frankie Shaw, and Justin Long. Robinson is playing a judge in the courtroom that was shown in the first video diary last week along with Manganiello playing a bailiff. Shaw is the prosecutor and Long is the defense. Additionally, Smith has released the Road to Reboot Chapter 3, which starts with day one of production.

We don't know why Jay and Silent Bob have to go to court in the highly anticipated sequel, but it might have something to do with Hollywood's plans to reboot their property. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot see our heroes as they lose the rights to Bluntman and Chronic. The duo have to travel across the country to stop Hollywood from making a reboot with their characters and it seems like were about to see a lot more familiar faces from Smith's long career.

In the latest chapter of Road to Reboot, Kevin Smith takes us on set for the first day of production at Brodie's Secret Stash comic book store. Jason Lee is back as Bruce, but he is not featured in the video diary. However, Smith gave an update to Bruce's iconic shirt from Mallrats. The shirt in question with the blurry face has been the topic of discussion for many years, but the new version of the shirt brings Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee into the picture, who is Bruce's hero. It's a nice touch and only one of the tributes to Lee that we will see in Jay & Silent Bob reboot.

In another behind-the-scenes shot from Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith treats us to the RedBox that has been placed out in front of the Quick Stop. The days of the video store are over and the sequel is set to begin out in front of the Quick Stop, where we know that Brian O'Halloran's Dante Hicks character will be working. Smith reveals that he has already edited the first 23 minutes of the movie and the ending, which he calls one of the most beautiful scenes that he has ever shot. For those who are worried about that, he also says that the first 23 minutes might be the funniest that he has ever shot.

Kevin Smith has talked about a fall release for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and it appears that if he keeps his current schedule up, he'll have no problem meeting that goal. However, that schedule may prove to be grueling as the weeks move along, especially since the director/writer/star has his hands in so many different parts of the sequel's creation. Whatever the case may be, Smith is ready to get Jay & Silent Bob Reboot out as quick as he can. You can check out the new members of the cast and the Road to Reboot Chapter 3 below, thanks to Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.