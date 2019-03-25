Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will feature a shout out to Captain Marvel. Kevin Smith has released a new image from the set featuring Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce with a Carol Danvers comic in his hand. Bruce is wearing pretty much the exact same outfit that he wore in Mallrats, which is the Smith movie that Captain Marvel featured in its Stan Lee cameo. However, there is a big change to his t-shirt, which Smith has already talked about. The new shirt features Stan Lee's face on it in tribute to Bruce's hero.

In the latest Jay & Silent Bob Reboot photo, Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce is looking at the Captain Marvel comic in his hand and many of us are wondering what 2019 Bruce thinks about the first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Whatever the case may be, it's a direct reaction to the Mallrats shout out in the Carol Danvers standalone movie. Bruce has had some pretty crazy things to say about comic book characters in the past. Kevin Smith had this to say about it.

"Captain Marvel made me and Mallrats a part of the Marvel (Cinematic) Universe, Brodie Bruce - the Marvel maniac from Mallrats who met Stan Lee - offers a Viewaskewniverse holla back to Captain Marvel when Jay & Silent Bob Reboot!"

It is believed that production on Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will wrap this week. Kevin Smith revealed at the end of last week that there were only a few more days of shooting left to go. Throughout the production, Smith has teased and revealed cameos by some of the former collaborators from over the years. With that being said, it doesn't look like Ben Affleck will be joining in on the fun since he reportedly hasn't spoken to Smith in years. The actor recently said that he would be down to make a cameo, so there could be a pretty major surprise that the director is keeping under wraps. We'll have to wait and see.

James Van Der Beek and Jason Biggs have reprised their roles as themselves for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Kevin Smith posted a picture with the two actors who arguably had one of the best scenes in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Smith believes that they have elevated the new movie. However, their original performance is going to be pretty hard to top. Smith is clearly enjoying the process of finally getting to make the movie that he has talked about for years now.

With Jay & Silent Bob Reboot nearing completion, Kevin Smith may be looking to bring his attention to the other long-awaited sequel that he has teased for years. Recently, the director revealed that he still has plans to make Mallrats 2, so that could very well end up being his next project after the dust settles from Reboot. Regardless, fans are just happy that Smith is alive and happy to be making his current project. You can check out the Captain Marvel tease from Jay & Silent Bob Reboot below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Instagram account.