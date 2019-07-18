Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is going from playing one superhero to another, as she's been officially revealed as the new Chronic in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. After many fans had accurately predicted Benoist would be in the role, director Kevin Smith personally unveiled her casting with an image of her on set with himself and Jason Mewes. Recently, Smith challenged fans to guess which actors would play the new Bluntman and Chronic in the upcoming sequel, also revealing that Chronic would be gender-swapped this time. Given his work with Benoist with the DC shows on the CW, it's easy to see why many fans went with Benoist, though the identity of the new Bluntman remains a mystery at this time.

Smith also reveals in the caption of the photo how Melissa Benoist was the first guest star approached to be in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. In fact, she was the third person overall to be cast, following Jason Mewes and Smith's daughter Harley Quinn Smith. "Number One on the call sheet sets the tone for the rest of production - and if that Number One is a tool, the set is a miserable place to be. But Melissa is the most exemplary and gracious Number One I ever met.," Smith says of Benoist's work on the Supergirl set. Additionally, Smith also teases a cameo appearance from Benoist's real-life boyfriend and Supergirl co-star Chris Wood.

Released in 2001, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back told the story of the two stoners from Smith's comedy movies going on their biggest adventure yet. In the movie, the two are unhappy to discover Hollywood is making a movie out of Bluntman and Chronic - the fictional comic book featuring superheroes directly inspired by Jay and Silent Bob. They then personally travel to the set to put a stop to the movie's production. Intentionally, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will tell a very similar story to the original, this time focusing on the duo attempting to put an end to a planned reboot of the Bluntman and Chronic movie. Clearly, the aim is to poke fun at just how reboot-heavy Hollywood has become since the original film's release.

Related: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Has Cameos from 3 Former Batman Actors

Benoist is just going to be the tip of the iceberg with all of the celebrity cameos we can expect. James Van Der Beek and Jason Biggs, who played Bluntman and Chronic in the original movie, will be back to play themselves once again. Other familiar faces from the franchise will also be returning, including Brian O'Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, and Jason Lee. Supergirl won't be the only superhero to appear either, as Smith promises we can expect to see at least three well-known Batman actors appearing in Reboot as well. Additionally, (Chris Hemsworth (Thor) has also been confirmed for a special role in the movie - could he be the Bluntman to Benoist's Chronic?

The first trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is incoming, as it's expected to premiere this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. If you weren't already, it's officially time to start getting excited for the return of Jay and Silent Bob. We'll see what other bits of new information the SDCC panel and trailer will bring. You can take a look at Benoist on the Reboot set below, courtesy of Kevin Smith on Instagram.