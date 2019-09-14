The first official clip from Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has just been released. Jason Mewes surprised attendees and viewers of the 45th annual Saturn Awards with the footage, which features Val Kilmer and Melissa Benoist. Kevin Smith unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie back in July at San Diego Comic-Con and even jumped the gun by releasing it a few days early because he was so excited to finally share what he and Mewes had been working on.

The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot clip centers on an argument between Val Kilmer's Bluntman and Melissa Benoist's Chronic. The two characters are about to fight on the big screen as the real Jay and Silent Bob watch from the audience. Some references to marijuana show up and then the king of stoners, Tommy Chong, makes an appearance as Alfred, Bruce Wayne's righthand man. It's exactly would you would expect coming from Kevin Smith and that's exactly why fans can't wait to see the movie.

We can now see why the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot role was perfect for Val Kilmer, who has been rehabilitating his voice from a bout with throat cancer. The actor was hesitant to take on the role, but Kevin Smith was persistent since he knew taking on Bluntman would be a comfortable way for Kilmer to participate. Kilmer has been making more public appearances as of late and is getting comfortable with his voice. He'll be back on the big screen next summer in Top Gun: Maverick, reprising his role as Iceman.

Related: Val Kilmer Is Bluntman in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith was very happy to get Val Kilmer and Supergirl star Melissa Benoist on board for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. To date, Smith has directed four episodes of Benoist's show on the CW and will more than likely take on some more in the future. However, his directing work with the CW has been more traditional. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is anything but traditional and is taking on today's reboot and remake culture as Jay and Silent Bob take on Hollywood. Expect a lot of inside jokes and gags surrounding the constant crops of remakes and reboots currently flooding theaters.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will premiere in over 600 North American movie theaters on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at 7:00 PM local time with a special pre-recorded video introduction from Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. The duo are also taking their act on tour starting October 20th in Chicago with the The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow. As of this writing, there is no news about a wide release for the highly anticipated project, but that news should be dropping soon. While we wait, you can check out the first clip from the movie below, thanks to the HeartV Twitter account.

A SNEAK PEEK OF MELISSA IN JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT pic.twitter.com/GbKpAoqIEq — heartv🖤 (@heartmel_wood) September 14, 2019