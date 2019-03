It has been a successful first week of production for Kevin Smith's Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. On the first day of shooting, Jason Lee was on the New Orleans set as Brodie Bruce and now Brian O'Halloran is back to reprise his role as Dante Hicks. Smith has been releasing pictures on social media, sharing his excitement to be back in the View Askewniverse. In addition to social media posts, Smith launched a new behind-the-scenes series to document the making of the movie and he has just delivered Chapter 2.

Brian O'Halloran has played Dante Hicks in Clerks, Clerks: The Animated Series, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks 2, and the 2002 Kevin Smith short film The Flying Car. Additionally, he has been in nearly every single one of Smith's projects as a cousin of Dante Hicks, like Gill Hicks in Mallrats and Grant Hicks in Dogma. Seeing O'Halloran come back was to be expected, but Smith is obviously very happy to have him back on board, sharing a picture of the two out in front of the iconic Quick Stop.

As for The Road to Reboot Chapter 2, Kevin Smith takes us on a tour of some more of the location scouting, but brings us somewhere familiar this time around. At least it will be familiar when the set is complete. The location is Mooby Burger, featuring the iconic Mooby the Golden Calf. Mooby has been in many of Smith's movies and he is happy to be bringing him back. However, the location might be serving Beyond vegan burgers now since the director has drastically changed his diet up.

In addition to the return of Mooby, we also see Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes preparing to shoot and taking part in the final production meeting that took place before cameras started rolling. But, this doesn't seem like an ordinary production meeting as Smith is cheering loudly and shouting profanities every time a new member introduces themselves. It's great to see Smith so happy to be back to work and bringing Jay & Silent Bob Reboot to the fans, taking even some of the more boring aspects of movie making and turning them into something fun.

There currently is not an official release date set for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, but if Kevin Smith has his way, it will be hitting theaters this fall. There's still about a month left of shooting, so we should see a lot more behind-the-scenes action from Smith and Jason Mewes as they tackle the long-awaited sequel. Now that Jason Lee and Brian O'Halloran have come back, fans are starting to wonder who else will be reprising their roles in the movie. That list could get pretty long, really fast. For now, you can check out the photo of O'Halloran and Smith below, along with the Road to Reboot Chapter 2, thanks to Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.