Kevin Smith is calling on hardcore fans to take part in the filming of the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Specifically, Smith and the crew are looking for fans to cosplay as Jay and Silent Bob or Bluntman and Chronic in a variety of different costume designs. The highly anticipated sequel is currently in the pre-production phase with filming scheduled to begin at the end of February and Smith is starting to get pretty excited about the movie finally getting off of the ground after years of talking about it.

Now that production is about to begin, Kevin Smith and the rest of the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot team are asking the fans for some help. However, this is the fun kind of help, which will give fans a chance to have a spot in the movie. You can read the details about what Smith and his crew are looking for below.

"In the flick, we've got a convention scene that requires lots of Jay and Silent Bob themed extras! So I'm inviting you to join us AS those extras! I'm looking for all sorts Jay and Silent Bob cosplayers of every gender, race or nationality, as well as creative variations of Jay & Bob too: like steampunk Jay & Bob, Jedi Jay & Bob, Rick & Morty Jay & Bob, Bat-Jay & Bob, Ape Jay & Bob, Zombie Jay & Bob, Furry Jay & Bob, etc! The funnier or the more fucked-up (within reason and without harming yourself or others), the likelier you'll get featured in our shots! If you ever wanted to get screen time in one of my dopey flicks, there won't be a better chance than this!"

Kevin Smith notes that the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be shooting from the end of February through the end of March in New Orleans. The convention scene sounds like it will be huge and a good time too, with a bunch of Kevin Smith fans running around dressed up like the titular characters. Fans just have to remember that their costumes all have to be homemade and not bought from a store.

There has been some confusion as to what exactly the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is, but it should be considered a sequel to 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back. As for what the movie will be about, Kevin Smith gave the details at the end of last month, noting that his massive heart attack influenced his decision to get the ball running. Basically, the movie sounds like a perfect story for the continuation of the two iconic characters. Smith explains.

"In Jay & Silent Bob Reboot our herbal heroes find out Hollywood is making a reboot of the old movie that was based on them, so they journey out to Hollywood to stop it again."

It's been two years since Kevin Smith first announced Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, so it's about time that the action start. While production is about to begin, we still do not have an official release date. With that being said, if everything goes smoothly, we might be able to see the sequel sometime in early 2020. You can check out the casting announcement for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Instagram account.

