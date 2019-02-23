Is Jason Lee going to reprise his Brodie Bruce role in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot? From the looks of Kevin Smith's latest social media post, it certainly seems that way. Smith posted a picture from the set, which features Brodie's Secret Stash. The fictional comic book shop is owned by Lee's Mallrats character, Brodie Bruce. Smith captioned his post with a cryptic message that teases the return of Lee. It reads: "On Monday morning, a 48 year old man will sneak up into the attic and play with all his favorite toys again..."

Jason Lee hasn't worked with Kevin Smith since 2006's Clerks 2 and he hasn't portrayed Brodie Bruce since 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Bruce is a fan favorite character from the Smith universe and Lee brought him to life in a way that not many other actors/pro skaters could have done. Lee took the cool attitude of the skate world and brought it to Smith's land of comic books and superheroes, making for a pretty original character.

Many Kevin Smith fans were quick to reply to his social media post, begging to know if Jason Lee is confirmed for the movie. In Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Brodie's Secret Stash was introduced and is a nod to Smith's real-life comic book store, Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, which is located in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lee has been away from the front of the camera for the past few years and his return as Brodie would be huge news for Smith and Lee fans.

Related: Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Officially Begins Pre-Production

Kevin Smith has yet to reveal any of the cast members in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, aside from himself as Silent Bob and Jason Mewes as Jay. However, Smith is looking for fans to cosplay as Bluntman and Chronic for a massive comic-con scene in the movie, which shoots from the end of this month until the end of March in New Orleans. Smith and the studio are encouraging fans to make their own original costumes for a chance at being showcased in the upcoming sequel.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is officially set to begin production this coming Monday, February 25th. This is a project that Kevin Smith has been talking about for years, so it's very exciting to see that it's finally going to happen. With that being said, the tease of Jason Lee's return his pretty huge and one can only imagine what other cameos and major roles that the movie will have. Mark Hamill has expressed interest in returning as Cocknocker, so let's hope that happens too. We can't have Bluntman and Chronic without the villainous Cocknocker. As for who else will turn up, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the Brodie Bruce tease below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Twitter account.