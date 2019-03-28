Kevin Smith wrapped production on Jay & Silent Bob Reboot earlier this week. However, the director/writer is not done sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming sequel and he just posted a picture of himself, Jay Mewes, and Joey Lauren Adams. Smith and Adams have worked together frequently in the past and the two dated back in the 1990s. Adams starred in Mallrats as Gwen and as Alyssa Jones in Chasing Amy and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The actress is back as Jones for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Having Joey Lauren Adams back for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot was a big deal for Kevin Smith. In addition to the photo of the reunion, Smith also wrote a lengthy caption explaining that Adams is one of the reasons that the sequel is even happening. The actress also posted a picture from the set on her social media. Smith had this to say.

"Chasing Joey! Joey Lauren Adams is back as indie comic icon Alyssa Jones, when Jay & Silent Bob Reboot! Neither Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back nor Jay & Silent Bob Reboot could have happened without me knowing Joey. Because we met, I made Chasing Amy in the first place - and Amy is where the idea of Jay and Silent Bob as the basis for Bluntman and Chronic originated (as a commentary about the differences between the slapsticky Jay and Bob in Mallrats versus the slacker Jay and Bob in Clerks). And both Strike Back and Reboot hinge on their comic book alter egos somehow fucking with our heroes' real lives."

Joey Lauren Adams starred in Kevin Smith's Chasing Amy and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Alyssa Jones. Smith fans have been wondering if Adams was going to make an appearance in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, especially since she has shown up in other Smith projects over the years. It's not clear how big of a part Alyssa Jones will have in the sequel, but it really doesn't matter to Smith. He explains.

"So of course Joey had to be there when we returned to the Viewaskewniverse. This woman not only made me a better artist, Joey also made me a better person. When I saw her on shoot day, I said 'See all these trucks? All this equipment and all these people came all the way to New Orleans today - all because you and I met 24 years ago.' I've done some of my best work with Joey Lauren Adams - and I'm hoping Reboot ranks right up there with Amy and Rats. With Joey on board as Alyssa Jones - one of my favorite characters in any of my View Askew movies - we're that much closer to the goal!"

In addition to Joey Lauren Adams, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot features a ton of Kevin Smith's past collaborators. While announcing that production had wrapped, the director revealed that Rosario Dawson came on to do a cameo and we've seen Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Shannon Elizabeth, and many more. From the looks of things, Smith has had an amazing time putting the sequel together and he can't wait to deliver it to the fans.

Kevin Smith has been editing Jay & Silent Bob Reboot on the weekends, but now that production has wrapped, he'll have plenty of time to dive right in to editing full time. There is no release date set for the sequel, but Smith believes that it will be ready for a fall release. Hopefully he achieves that goal so we can all see what Smith's so excited about. You can check out the Joey Lauren Adams reunion below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Instagram account.

