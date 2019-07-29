Kevin Smith has confirmed who Matt Damon is playing in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and it isn't Matt Damon. The filmmaker has been making all sorts of little reveals about his highly-anticipated sequel ever since (and leading up to) San Diego Comic-Con. His latest reveal is regarding Damon's character and the Good Will Hunting star will be reprising his role as Loki. Not the one from Thor: Ragnarok. Rather, the one he played in Smith's 1999 movie Dogma.

For those who perhaps don't recall, Dogma sees Matt Damon and Ben Affleck playing a pair of fallen angels named Loki and Bartleby. Affleck will be returning in the movie as well. However, he's going to be playing Holden McNeil, who audiences will recognize from Chasing Amy. So, Kevin Smith is revisiting many of his previous works in his follow-up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Taking to Instagram, Smith posted a picture of himself with Damon and had this to say.

"If you've seen the Jay and Silent Bob trailer (link in my bio) then you know #mattdamon came back! Matty was part of the fun in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback so when we started #JayAndSilentBobReboot, we reached out to Matt to see if he wanted to return to the scene of the crime. When he confirmed, I started thinking about how to best use good Will Hunting and which role he could play. Then Jen Schwalbach suggested 'Why don't you use him as Loki?' I scoffed like a hardcore Kevin Smith fan, replying 'I can't play with Loki. Loki died.' Jen smiled and said 'Well it's a good thing you don't know the writer, or else you might be able to change your idea.' And just like that, my wife made the movie better. I asked costume designer Melissa Walker to put together a Loki-looking ensemble, found a church, and broke out my life size Dogma action figure. And with that, I was able to do mini-sequels to *all* my #viewaskew flicks in the middle of #jayandsilentbobreboot!"

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back saw Matt Damon playing a version of himself, who was starring in a sequel to Good Will Hunting. That scene, perhaps, foreshadowed Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, in a way. Kevin Smith has joked that this will be the same movie and it serves as something of a commentary on Hollywood's reboot-happy nature. Smith's Silent Bob and Jason Mewes' Jay will be heading to Hollywood to stop a gender-swapped, gritty reboot of Bluntman and Chronic.

Damon and Affleck are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to cameos. Plenty of his View Askew favorites such as Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, Diedrich Bader and Rosario Dawson are returning. Plenty of other cameos have been confirmed as well, such as Chris Hemsworth and Val Kilmer, who plays the new Bluntman, as well as Melissa Benoist, who is the female version of Chronic.

This serves as Kevin Smith's first movie following his near-fatal heart attack last year, and he's clearly pulling out all the stops. Sneak preview screenings of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be held on October 15 and 17 through Fathom Events. Smith will also be hitting the road with Jason Mewes for the Reboot roadshow, which will stop at various cities across the U.S. Be sure to check out the post from Kevin Smith's Instagram below.