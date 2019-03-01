We have our first official look at Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Kevin Smith is incredibly active on social media and has been providing a steady string of updates as this project has been coming together. Now, after their first full week of shooting, the Clerks filmmaker has revealed the first actual photo from the movie, which sees the titular duo reunited and back up to their old hijinks.

Kevin Smith took to Instagram to commemorate the end of the first week of shooting. In addition to the photo, which reveals a slimmer Silent Bob and a mostly the same Jay (but with a new Ranger Danger shirt), he also teased a little bit of what they've been working on, including shooting a bunch of cameos. Here's what Smith had to say in his lengthy caption provided with the photo.

"Snoogans! Here's a first look at Jay and Silent Bob Reboot courtesy of our genius DP Ron Levy and our master stills artist Kyle Bono Kaplan. On this adventure, Silent Bob's dressed pretty much the same as he's been in #Dogma through #clerks2, but Jay's outfit has changed a bit, including his Ranger Danger t-shirt designed by Captain RibMan (the artist who created my Fat Man logo). Years back when I was working on Clerks III, Ribman and I came up with a slew of Ranger Danger comic covers to flesh out the world of the flick and make it seem like Ranger Danger had been around as long as Superman and the Fantastic Four. When Clerks III went away, the artwork sat dormant on my laptop for years. But when Reboot started taking serious shape, I blew the dust off the Ranger Danger artwork and put it to work all over Brodie's Secret Stash. But I saved the Dark Knight-ish Ranger Danger: Requiem shirt for Jay to wear throughout the flick because in the world of our movie, Ranger Danger: Requiem is a gritty, rebooted version of a childhood superhero fave. Today marks the end of Week One of filming, and what a wonderful week it's been! We've already shot a fist fulla cameos and Jay Mewes is crushing his return to the role that made him famous! If you're way into this shit like I am, we've kicked off a making-of series on my YouTube channel (like we did for Clerks II back in 2006) called 'The Road to Reboot'!"

This movie is going to tackle Hollywood's reboot-centric culture. As Kevin Smith has joked in the past, it's the exact same movie as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. This time, they're trying to stop Hollywood from doing a reboot of Bluntman and Chronic. Last time, they were trying to stop the movie from getting made in the first place. Clearly, Smith is going to layer in little details, like Jay's new shirt, to reflect that.

As for these cameos? It's anyone's guess as to who is going to show up this time around. In the previous movie, there were tons of high-profile cameos from George Carlin, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and even the band The Time. While he wouldn't dish on any surprise appearances, in another post, Kevin Smith revealed an expected but welcomed return in the form of Brian O'Halloran, who portrays Dante in Clerks. The image features Smith reunited with his friend outside of the Quick Stop. Here's what he had to say.

"We're not even supposed to be here today! It was 26 years ago that Brian O'Halloran and I first gathered at the Quick Stop to start a cinematic journey of a lifetime, a journey that continues in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot! With shooting Dante today and Brodie on Day 1, Reboot has thus far played out like my own personal version of the last 10 minutes of Tim Burton's BIG FISH, as all my old friends and the people who made me what I am today return to say g'bye! Then we reboot that g'bye into a big fat hello! Welcome back to the View Askewniverse, my friends! It's like the Marvel cinematic universe, just with waaaaaaaay less money."

With his past couple of efforts, Tusk and Yoga Hosers, Kevin Smith tried some different things and, commercially and critically, they didn't quite pan out. Fans seem to be excited about him returning to the View Askewniverse and these early looks are providing those fans with a lot to like. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot doesn't have a release date yet, but it's aiming for a fall debut later this year. Be sure to check out the new photos from Kevin Smith's Instagram below.

