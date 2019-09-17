Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is helping usher in a new era of roadshow style movie distribution, with the quasi-sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back playing a 3-night only engagement before hitting various cities across the country. Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell is doing a similar launch. And to help get the point across, we're going to be seeing a lot of specialized promos. Today, we have a new look at Jay and Silent Bob Reboot that takes on the themes of Avengers: Endgame for a wild new one-sheet poster featuring director, writer and star Kevin Smith alongside his hetero life mate Jason Mewes.

IN ONE MONTH! Come see the @fathomevents screening of #JayAndSilentBobReboot on OCTOBER 15th at a theater near you and get this cock-knockin’ poster FREE (while supplies last)! And the show on Oct 17th is a double feature with “J&SB Strike Back”! Tix here: https://t.co/If4AhzmB4xpic.twitter.com/jeQ6W4K94P — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 16, 2019

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are set against the now iconic purple and blue color scheme of the official Marvel character posters released for Avengers: Endgame this past summer. The pair stand ready in their superhero pose, with Jay bringing back a legendary prop from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Yes, that is the Cock-Knocker hand originally worn by Mark Hamill in the previous movie, in which he played the on-screen villain of Bluntman and Chronic in a movie Jay and Silent Bob were trying to stop.

The story in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot recycles this exact idea for a story that will follow all the same beats, albeit with a major twist. Kevin Smith's real-life daughter Harley Quinn Smith will be playing the daughter Jay never knew he had. And together they will embark on a magical fun-filled trip to Hollywood that is loaded with plenty of surprise cameos from previous ViewAskew movies and other assorted friends of the filmmaker at large.

Kevin Smith is a notoriously huge fan of Marvel movies. And showered quite a bit of love on Avengers: Endgame when it arrived in theaters this past April. His own comedy MallRats was featured in Captain Marvel earlier in the year, and served as a key plot point in one of Stan Lee's final cameos, which caused Smith to get a bit misty eyed in the theater.

Related: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & More Cameos Revealed in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

It wouldn't be surprising to see a few more themed posters for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. We can only image a poster spoofing The Rise of Skywalker will be on the way, since this will surely have a plethora of Star Wars jokes. Kevin Smith was even on the set of The Rise of Skywalker before he shot Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, so he has a few insider tips on the jokes he could be making.

For now, we'll have to be content with this Jay and Silent Bob Reboot poster in the style of Avengers: Endgame, which we got direct from Kevin Smith's twitter. You can check out the full poster below.