Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is helping usher in a new era of roadshow style movie distribution, with the quasi-sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back playing a 3-night only engagement before hitting various cities across the country. Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell is doing a similar launch. And to help get the point across, we're going to be seeing a lot of specialized promos. Today, we have a new look at Jay and Silent Bob Reboot that takes on the themes of Avengers: Endgame for a wild new one-sheet poster featuring director, writer and star Kevin Smith alongside his hetero life mate Jason Mewes.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are set against the now iconic purple and blue color scheme of the official Marvel character posters released for Avengers: Endgame this past summer. The pair stand ready in their superhero pose, with Jay bringing back a legendary prop from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Yes, that is the Cock-Knocker hand originally worn by Mark Hamill in the previous movie, in which he played the on-screen villain of Bluntman and Chronic in a movie Jay and Silent Bob were trying to stop.

The story in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot recycles this exact idea for a story that will follow all the same beats, albeit with a major twist. Kevin Smith's real-life daughter Harley Quinn Smith will be playing the daughter Jay never knew he had. And together they will embark on a magical fun-filled trip to Hollywood that is loaded with plenty of surprise cameos from previous ViewAskew movies and other assorted friends of the filmmaker at large.

Kevin Smith is a notoriously huge fan of Marvel movies. And showered quite a bit of love on Avengers: Endgame when it arrived in theaters this past April. His own comedy MallRats was featured in Captain Marvel earlier in the year, and served as a key plot point in one of Stan Lee's final cameos, which caused Smith to get a bit misty eyed in the theater.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a few more themed posters for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. We can only image a poster spoofing The Rise of Skywalker will be on the way, since this will surely have a plethora of Star Wars jokes. Kevin Smith was even on the set of The Rise of Skywalker before he shot Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, so he has a few insider tips on the jokes he could be making.

For now, we'll have to be content with this Jay and Silent Bob Reboot poster in the style of Avengers: Endgame, which we got direct from Kevin Smith's twitter. You can check out the full poster below.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Poster Avengers Endgame Style

B. Alan Orange