The stoner icons, who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks, are back in movie theaters with their long-awaited adventure, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The new film sees Mewes and Smith return to the roles they created in 1994's Clerks. This time around, the New Jersey duo discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them and embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again.

Today, the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer dropped at Comic Con. Fathom Events and Saban Films present the full-length Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. local time with a special pre-recorded video introduction from Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. The first 50 people at each location on October 15 will receive a limited-edition poster (while supplies last). Then on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. local time, audiences will see a special double feature of Miramax's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Both evenings will also feature exclusive bonus content.

It was announced during San Diego Comic-Con that tickets for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot can be purchased online beginning Thursday, July 18 at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Check back often as movie theaters continue to set up ticketing. Said Jonathan Saba, Saban Films' Senior Vice President of Distribution, Sales and Marketing, and Executive Producer on the film.

"We are huge fans of Kevin Smith and his work, and are privileged that he and his team had faith in us as a partner on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. This has been a passionate initiative for us at Saban Films, and an honor to work with Kevin. In Fathom, we have a partner who shares our vision to give fans in every corner of the country the opportunity to catch their counter-culture heroes on the big screen in a true theatrical event."

Said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO.

"Smith and Mewes' loyal fans have waited long enough to see them reprise their title role in this new chapter. We're pleased to be partnering with them, along with Saban Films, to deliver this exclusive two-night event to fans across the country."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was written and directed by Smith. Liz Destro and Smodco's Jordan Monsanto produced. Following the big screen debut, Smith and Mewes will tour the film in select markets as The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, starting in Chicago on October 20. Created by Smith, the characters Jay and Silent Bob have appeared throughout his cult film catalog in movies including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Miramax's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks 2.

Related: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Has Cameos from 3 Former Batman Actors

Kevin Smith first came to attention as the writer/director of a film called Clerks. It's been all downhill ever since. Saban Films, an affiliate of Saban Capital Group ("SCG"), is a film acquisition and distribution company which acquires high-quality, feature films to distribute in North America. Focusing on commercial, talent-driven films, the company looks at projects in all stages of production for release across multiple platforms, including a day and date theatrical/VOD release strategy. Based in Los Angeles, Saban Films was established by Haim Saban, SCG Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and is led by Bill Bromiley who serves as President, Shanan Becker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Ness Saban, Vice President of Business Development. You can learn more at Fathom Events.