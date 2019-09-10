The boys are back in town. Those boys are Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, and the town is Hollywood as Jay & Silent Bob Reboot gets ready for its big screen debut this fall. Today, we have a fun throwback poster in the style of iconic artist Drew Struzan that hints at some of the wild adventures these two legends embark on.

It has been 25 years since the two stoner icons were first introduced in the seminal classic Clerks, which hit art house cinemas way back in 1994 to become something of a phenomenon and catapulted Kevin Smith into the stratosphere as the premiere slacker filmmaker. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot serves as a direct sequel to their first and only stand-alone live-action comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, though Smith has noted that this is kind of a remake that will hit a lot of the same notes and jokes as the original, while paving a new path through our current social media climate.

This time, our New Jersey dynamic duo are hellbent for Hollywood, hoping to stop a reboot of the infamous Bluntman and Chronic movie. What ensues is a wild road trip that takes them from one coast to the other. The tagline references the pot humor we've come to expect from Smith and Mewes, 'To get to Hollywood, they're gonna take the high road.' And with that we get to see some of the people they'll meet along with way, including Harley Quinn Smith, Kevin Smith's real life daughter, as Jay's on-screen daughter. We see the return of Quick Stop Groceries, and a whole host of crazy characters.

It was announced this past July at Comic-Con that Fathom Events and Saban Films will release Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. local time with a special pre-recorded video introduction from Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. The first 50 people at each location on October 15 will receive a limited-edition poster (while supplies last). Then on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. local time, audiences will see a special double feature of Miramax's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Both evenings will also feature exclusive bonus content.

Tickets for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot have been on sale for these advanced screenings since July. There isn't any new wide release date plans announced at this time. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was written and directed by Smith. Liz Destro and Smodco's Jordan Monsanto produced the upcoming comedy sequel. Following the big screen debut, Smith and Mewes will tour the film in select markets as The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, starting in Chicago on October 20. New dates were announced today to coincide with the poster, which you can see in the Instagram post below. Created by Smith, the characters Jay and Silent Bob have appeared throughout his cult film catalog in movies including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Miramax's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks 2.

If you want to get your tickets, you can visit Fathom Events and purchase them directly for the two big nights already planned. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will likely be available on VOD sometime before the end of the year, with the sequel hitting Blu-ray and DVD before 2020. If the two night screening turns into a big hit, expect the movie to quickly spread to more theaters across the country.

