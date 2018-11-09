Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is finally gearing up to start production in just a few months, according to star Jason Mewes. Director Kevin Smith, who represents the Silent Bob half of the iconic duo, initially announced the project well over a year ago after Clerks 3 and a Mallrats sequel both fell apart. The project has hit a few delays in the time since, but it looks like things are looking up, according to Mewes, who says they are slated to begin shooting in New Orleans in February.

The actor made the reveal during a recent interview, while also giving fans an update as to the status of the project in general. He and Kevin Smith are both in the process of getting insured for the sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, with a script done, money in hand and a location ready to go. Here's what Jason Mewes had to say about it.

"Hopefully, all is going as planned. We have the money. We have location. We have the offers out to people. Kevin and I went to the doctor cuz, you know, you have to get insured and bonded and stuff. We're in motion to start pre-production January. February we start shooting. So as long as everything stays on track, yes, Jay and Silent Bob reboot will be made and I'm very excited because I definitely would love to do one more Jay and Bob movie before, you know, we get super old and too old to hang out with apes and swing from grappling hooks and all that good stuff. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. The script's super funny and it'll be a lot of fun. And Kevin throws out all new humor with what's going on today like with social media and this and that. I'm excited."

As mentioned previously, Kevin Smith was deep in the planning stages of Clerks 3 before that fell apart, so anything could happen. But it sounds like a follow-up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is right near the starting line. The director has previously joked that it's "the same f****** movie" as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but with updated jokes for the modern world that will serve as a commentary for Hollywood's reboot-happy nature.

Kevin Smith also revealed recently, following the weight loss he's experience since suffering a near-fatal heart attack earlier this year, that he had to rewrite some of the jokes in the script since he had lost so much weight. That means characters can't poke fun at Silent Bob's weight. Jason Mewes also addressed what to expect from Jay in the upcoming sequel/reboot and he expressed that, while the plot of the movie may well be the same, his character will be more mature.

"It's a more mature Jay, I think. Kevin wrote it to be. There's still the goofy, slapsticky Jay, but just a little more mature. The both of them are more mature. I don't know how much I can give away, but I'll leave it at that. Definitely a more mature Jay and Silent Bob."

It was previously revealed that a trio of actors from The CW's The Flash, Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Ramon will have parts in the movie. Beyond that, no further cast members have been confirmed. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot also doesn't have a confirmed release date or studio confirmed for distribution. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Laugh Spin.