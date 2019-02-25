It looks like we might be seeing Jay & Silent Bob Reboot a lot sooner than originally thought. In a new interview, director and star Kevin Smith says that he aims to have the long awaited sequel out in theaters this fall, which is only months away. Production on the movie officially started today and shooting is expected to last through the month of March, according to production notes that have been released for the movie.

Kevin Smith isn't wasting any time in getting Jay & Silent Bob Reboot on to the big screen. When asked about whether or not fans are going to have a lengthy wait for the sequel, Smith said no. He said, "Oh listen, no, I think we're out in the fall. Yeah, it's a quick turnaround." If that's the case, production will wrap at the end of March, which will give Smith around 6 months to edit and conduct reshoots if necessary. It sounds like that will be plenty of time to do everything that Smith wants to do.

At this time last year, Kevin Smith was recovering after having a massive heart attack that nearly ended his life. Since then, the director has dedicated himself to getting in shape and working, along with watching Infinity War a bunch of times. He has been teasing Jay & Silent Bob Reboot quite a bit and keeping fans up to date with everything, including when the pre-production started on New Year's Day this year all the way to announcing that production starts this week. Smith is focused and ready to deliver the long-awaited sequel to his fans.

Over the weekend, Kevin Smith posted a new picture from the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot set that teased the return of Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce. The picture in question was of Bruce's comic book store, Brody's Secret Stash, which was introduced in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which is also the last time that Lee played Brodie on the big screen. It has not been confirmed that Lee is returning, but Smith sure makes it seem like the actor is back working with him for the first time since 2006's Clerks 2. Jason Lee first appeared as Brodie Bruce in Mallrats. He played inker Banky Edwards in Chasing Amy. Lee would reprise both roles in Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. In Clerks 2, he played the entirely new role of Lance Dowds. All three characters exist within Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse, so it's possible that Jason Lee could be doing a triple threat, playing all three characters in the reboot, if he is coming back.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is going to take a look at the reboot culture through Kevin Smith's original lens with what one can only imagine as a whole bunch of A-list cameos. So far, Smith and Jason Mewes are the only ones who are officially attached to the movie, though Smith has said that the CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells), and Carlos Valdes (Carlos Ramon/Vibe) are going to have small roles. Whatever the case may be, we're all excited to see what Jay and Silent Bob have been up to for all of these years. You can check out the original interview with Kevin Smith over at The Mike Calta Show.