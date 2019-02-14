As is often the case with reboots, it's the end of one era, and the beginning of another. Kevin Smith is finally getting Jay & Silent Bob Reboot off the ground, which will, as the name implies, be a reboot of the series, which Smith has joked is pretty much the exact same movie, but just done over again. But there are going to be some big changes. Namely, the beloved RST Video will be replaced by a Redbox, if Smith has his way.

Ever since Kevin Smith's breakout 1994 directorial debut Clerks arrived, RST Video has been a staple. It's where Dante and Randal got up to all of their memorable hijinks. It's the store where Jay and Silent Bob stood outside for all those years peddling drugs and getting up to no good. Yet, a lot has changed in the 25 years since Clerks came out and Smith intends to show that in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith took to Twitter, asking specifically if he could use a Redbox in the movie. Here's what he had to say.

"Dear Redbox: I'm making a movie called #JayAndSilentBobReboot and we've been trying to get in touch with you so we can feature a Red Box in the flick as the replacement for RST Video. Any interest? We can make a fake version but I figured you folks might enjoy the exposure."

There was a brief and odd time before video rental stores such as Blockbuster, or in this case RST Video, closed their doors and the era of streaming/on-demand video truly took over as our primary way of consuming media. That's where Redbox came in. They allowed consumers to skip the hassle and rent movies at their convenience from a giant, automated machine with pure convenience and no human interaction needed.

The fun irony of Kevin Smith using this as his replacement for RST Video is that Redbox, though still around, even feels a little outdated, as most people would rather throw something on Netflix these days. In any event, this will be a blow to fans of Smith's cinematic universe, known as the View Askewniverse, which also includes movies such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma and this movie's predecessor, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

As for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Saban Films picked up the North American rights to the movie recently, which really put the gears in motion. Legion M, the company behind Nicolas Cage's Mandy, is also involved. Aside from Jason Mewes returning as Jay, it was previously revealed that several stars of The Flash, Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Ramon, will be featured. Production is expected to start soon, but the movie has not yet been given a release date. Feel free to check out the original post from Kevin Smith's Twitter account below.

