The first trailer for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is here! Good to his word, Kevin Smith assured fans not long ago that he would be bringing the trailer for his latest directorial effort to San Diego Comic-Con this year. Since not all of us could be at the sacred grounds of Hall H to experience the action, he was kind enough to release the Comic-Con trailer online ahead of time, which gives us our first real look at Smith and his longtime collaborate Jason Mewes back as the iconic duo.

It's been a long time since Kevin Smith decided to revisit his own cinematic universe, known as the View Askewniverse, which he started 25 years ago with Clerks. The last time was more than a decade ago when Clerks II was released back in 2006. This time around, Smith is giving us a sequel to 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which saw the two heading to Hollywood in order to stop a major studio from adapting Bluntman and Chronic into a movie. Smith joked in the early stages of this project that it was the exact same movie, as something of a comment on the reboot-happy nature of the business these days. In this case, they're trying to stop a gender-swapped reboot of Bluntman and Chronic from happening.

Many of the View Askew favorites are along for the ride in this fast-paced and hilarious red band trailer that dropped at Comic-Con, including Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, Diedrich Bader, Rosario Dawson and many more. We also have several additions and plenty of high-profile cameos to look forward to. These include, but are certainly not limited to, Method Man, Red Man, Molly Shannon, Kate Micucci, Chris Jericho and Chris Hemsworth. As we see, his old pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are along for the ride as well. Kevin Smith has also promised that the movie will pay tribute to the late Stan Lee. Surely, there will be more than a few surprises in store during the San Diego Comic-Con panel.

This also marks the first movie project that Kevin Smith has undertaken since suffering his near-fatal heart attack, which he suffered in February 2018. Once Smith was given the all clear by his doctors, it seemed to give him a new lease on life. He's dropped a ton of weight and, professionally speaking, he's certainly appeared to be more engaged. Hopefully, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot benefits from Smith's newfound perspective on the world.

Outside of his big screen return as Silent Bob, Kevin Smith has a few other projects on the backburner. He's still planning to make Moose Jaws, which will conclude his True North trilogy that also includes Tusk and Yoga Hosers. Smith has described the movie as "Jaws with a moose" several times. Additionally, he's attached to work on a Spawn spin-off TV series, Sam and Twitch, and he's got the Howard the Duck animated series for Marvel, which is heading to Hulu. Be sure to check out the Comic-Con trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot from http://www.sabanfilms.com/%7CSaban Films for yourself and stay tuned for the rest of our coverage from SDCC throughout the weekend.