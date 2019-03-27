That's a wrap! Kevin Smith has announced that Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has officially wrapped production. Smith has been trying to make this movie happen for some time now. After his Mallrats sequel failed to gain any traction, Smith turned his attention back toward his favorite duo and pumped out a script for his latest movie. It took a couple of years to actually make it happen, but now it's in the can and, with any luck, we'll be seeing it in just a handful of months.

Kevin Smith took to Twitter to announce that filming had wrapped on his latest entry in his View Askewniverse, which kicked off with Clerks, his very first movie. This is the first time he's revisited that universe since Clerks II in 2006 and it's his first movie since Yoga Hosers in 2016. It's also the first time Smith has stepped behind the camera for a feature since he suffered his near-fatal heart attack last year. Smith had this to say in his post.

"It is accomplished! Last night, after a 21 day shoot (the same number of days in which we shot Clerks some 26 years ago), we wrapped my Askewniverse magnum opus #JayAndSilentBobReboot! Thank you to my #NewOrleans crew, my cast and especially Jason Mewes for his stellar performance!"

While he's keeping certain cameos under wraps, Kevin Smith has assembled an impressive cast for his latest, which includes returning favorites like Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, Diedrich Bader and more. There are also some new additions, including Method Man, Red Man, Molly Shannon, Kate Micucci and Chris Jericho. Before production wrapped up, Smith took to Instagram to confirm one more big return in the form of Rosario Dawson, who appeared in Clerks II. Smith had this to say about it.

Related: Shannon Elizabeth Returns as Justice in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

"There are very few people I love in this business as much as Rosario Dawson! So when Ro-Dawg Rebooted with us, I was reminded how she can take boring old Kevin Smith lines and make magic! Getting the always-in-demand Dawson into Jay and Silent Bob Reboot required Ro to go above and beyond and take a few flights to get #neworleans. It would've been more than understandable if she couldn't make it. But my friend made moves and interrupted her busy life and work schedule to come play with us in the #viewaskewniverse once again. I can honestly say she made the movie better! When she was wrapped, Rosario gave me this giant hug and said 'I'm happy you're still here.' This woman is who I aspire to be in life: a consummate professional and an incomparable human being. The only stain on her otherwise stellar resume is that she's now played two #viewaskew characters. One more and they'll kick her out of Hollywood."

This serves as a sequel to 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. While a full plot synopsis hasn't been revealed, the filmmaker has joked that it will be the exact same movie all over again and will serve as a commentary on Hollywood's reboot happy culture. This time around, the duo will make their way to Hollywood to stop a Bluntman and Chronic reboot.

Ben Affleck, who worked with Kevin Smith several times in the past, recently revealed he is open to returning for a role in this movie. Whether or not Smith managed to work that out remains to be seen. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to be released later this year. Be sure to check out the wrap announcement from Kevin Smith's Twitter below.

IT IS ACCOMPLISHED! Last night, after a 21 day shoot (the same number of days in which we shot CLERKS some 26 years ago), we wrapped my Askewniverse magnum opus #JayAndSilentBobReboot! Thank you to my #NewOrleans crew, my cast and especially @JayMewes for his stellar performance! pic.twitter.com/cqNKbUVZlV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 27, 2019