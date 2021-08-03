Jay Mohr has added life coach to his resume, people. This is not for entertainment purposes only. For real. If you need guidance, Jay Mohr is here to take the wheel. All I can see in my head when I think of Jay Mohr is him as Bob Sugar stealing Frank 'The Cush' Cushman (Jerry O'Connell of The Talk) from the desperate Jerry Maguire.

Peruse his website and you will see his message. "Unlock your best self. Rediscover your purpose. Become the you you've wanted to be. I WILL help you. I am an intuitive. It's like a psychic but real. Together we find the places you are blocking yourself because of your past conditioning and history. You were born magnificent and that has not changed. I have never worked with someone who hasn't seen profound results. I will send you a non disclosure agreement to ensure your privacy. What I do as an intuitive sometimes is a little spooky. Know that you are safe and protected and I will never break your trust or manipulate you in any way. ~Jay"

There are multiple testimonials praising Mohr's help. There definitely seems to be a market for his brand of guidance. He admits that his style "is a little spooky," and if his stand-up and the testimonials are any kind of indicator, there might be a little bit of tough love involved. In all honesty, he does seem to want to help, and he has a list of resources to reach out too, if you need specialized help.

He also has a disclaimer that includes crucial information about his liability. It is quite long, but here are a few details. "This disclaimer is to make you aware of what I am not a licensed therapist, I do not have a medical degree in the fields of counseling, suicide prevention or any other life coaching other than what has worked for me personally. I am not and will never claim to be a professional in the fields of psychology, psychiatry, therapy, counseling, or general medicine/science. My knowledge of mental health and illness is gained through personal experience, and through conducting research. I can not and will not tell you what to do, I offer advice only."

"Any decisions you make, and the consequences thereof are your own. Under no circumstances can you hold Jay Mohr, Jon F. Mohr, Giraffe Productions, Mohr Stories or anyone associated ('Life Coach'), or with this website liable for any actions that you take. You agree not to hold me or any entities or people listed above, liable for any loss or cost incurred by you, or any person related or associated with you, as a result of materials or techniques, or coaching, offered by this website or sessions."

If you haven't the funds to get some quality one-on-one time with Jay Mohr, you can always see him in his latest thriller Hunter's Moon about a sheriff that makes a strange discovery when he gets called to an orchard where three teenage sisters have been attacked by a band of young delinquents. You can also catch him at Flappers in Burbank, CA on August 13. This news arrives to us from avclub.com.